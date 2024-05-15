Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Elias Diaz Will Hit Home Run vs. Padres)
There's no baseball bet that's more fun to win than a bet on a player to hit a home run.
With Wednesday boasting a full 15-game slate, there are plenty of opportunities to bet on some dingers, so that's exactly what we're going to do. I've narrowed in on three batters that I'm going to bet on to go deep.
Let's dive into it.
MLB Best Home Run Picks Today
- Elias Diaz +870 vs. Padres
- Christian Walker +400 vs. Reds
- Marcus Semien +600 vs. Guardians
The odds listed above are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Elias Diaz +870 vs. Padres
Michael King of the San Diego Padres ranks ninth in home runs per nine innings amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 20.0 innings this season at 1.8 HR/9. That means we should target a member of the Colorado Rockies to hit one today in their NL West showdown.
Diaz has already hit three home runs this season while batting .299. I expect him to hit a fourth sooner rather than later and today seems like a great time for him to do it.
Christian Walker +400 vs. Reds
Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds today. He's been allowing 1.7 home runs per nine innings this season which is the 18th most amongst all pitchers with 20+ innings pitched.
Christian Walker has hit seven home runs already this season after two back-to-back years where he hit at least 33 home runs. Walker has a great chance to go deep again today and I love him to do exactly that at +400 odds.
Marcus Semien +600 vs. Guardians
We're going to stick with the theme of betting against pitchers who have given up plenty of home runs today and Carlos Carrasco fits that category, giving up 1.6 home runs per nine innings this season.
We're going to target Marcus Semien, who has plenty of value at +600 odds. He'll be aiming for his eighth home run of the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
