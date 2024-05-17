Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (It's Time to Buy Low on Bo Bichette)
We're just a few hours away from the start of the weekend which means it's almost time to kick back, toss on some sports, and place a few bets.
What better way to start the weekend off with a bang than by placing bets on a few players to hit a dinger. Few things are as electric as winner a bet on a golfer to hit a dinger so I'm going to search through the odds and find three guys that are worth betting on today.
Let's dive into my top three.
MLB Best Home Run Bets Today
- Andrew McCutchen (+600) vs. Cubs
- Bo Bichette (+560) vs. Rays
- Willy Adams (+450) vs. Astros
Andrew McCutchen (+600) vs. Cubs
No pitcher in Major League Baseball with 20+ innings pitched this season have allowed a higher home run rate than Kyle Hendricks. He has given up 3.1 home runs per nine innings, which is 0.5 more than the next closest on the list.
That means it'd be silly to not bet on a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates to go deep this afternoon. I'm going to opt for Andrew McCutchen, who has hit five home runs this season and should be well poised to hit a sixth sooner rather than later.
Bo Bichette (+560) vs. Rays
Bo Bichette has had a horrific year by his standards, including batting just .227 and hitting only two home runs to this point. He has had too many great years in the Majors to think he won't bounce back at some point.
Today could be a great spot for exactly that as he and the Blue Jays are set to face Tyler Alexander of the Tampa Bay Rays, who has given up 2.0 home runs per nine innings this season, the ninth most in the Majors.
Willy Adams (+450) vs. Astros
In a similar vein to the first two bets, we're going to target a starting pitcher who has had issues giving up the long ball this season. In this game, we're going to fade Hunter Brown of the Astros, who has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings this season.
I'm going to bet on Willy Adams of the Milwaukee Brewers to hit his eighth home run of the season today.
