Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Jorge Soler Will Go Deep vs. Dodgers)
Breaking down three players to bet on to hit a home run for MLB action scheduled for Monday, April 1, including Jorge Soler against the Dodgers.
MLB is entering its first full week of action and as a special Monday treat, we have a handful of afternoon games to watch and bet on today as well.
If you want to place a few fun bets, there's nothing more exciting than betting on a player to hit a home run. In this article, I'm going to break down three players I'm eyeing to go deep at some point today.
Let's dive into it.
Best Home Runs Bets for April 1
- Jarred Kelenic (+500) vs. White Sox
- Salvador Perez (+600) vs. Orioles
- Jorge Soler (+320) vs. Dodgers
Jarred Kelenic (+500)
Betting on home run props is all about opposing pitchers and the Braves have a juicy matchup ahead of them in the first game of the day. Chris Flexen gets the start for the White Sox and he gave up an abysmal 2.2 home runs per nine innings across 16 starts and 29 appearances last season.
Jarred Kelenic has yet to hit a home run this season but he went deep 11 times in 105 games for the Mariners in 2023.
Salvador Perez (+600)
Dean Kramer gets the start for the Baltimore Orioles today and he's coming off a year where he gave up 1.4 dingers per nine innings across 32 starts. That should set the Royals up for a great offensive day at Camden Yards so I'm going to back Salvador Perez to go deep at +600.
Perez hit 23 home runs last season and already has one dinger in 2024. I think he hits a second today.
Jorge Soler (+320)
For tonight's finale we're going to back Jorge Soler of the San Francisco Giants to hit a home run against James Paxton of the Dodgers. Soler notched 36 homers for the Marlins this season and now he gets to face a pitcher in Paxton who gave up 1.7 home runs per nine innings for the Red Sox in 2023.
I love this bet at +320 odds.
