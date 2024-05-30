Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Julio Rodriguez is Due to Go Deep)
With limited MLB action today, we need to take advantage of the games we do have to bet on. One of the ways we can do that is by having some fun betting on players to hit a few home runs.
On today's Daily Dinger, I'm targeting three players to go deep. Let's not waste any time and get right into it.
All odds in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Best Home Run Bets Today
- JJ Bleday (+475) vs. Rays
- Julio Rodriguez (+390) vs. Astros
- Matt Vierling (+550) vs. Red Sox
JJ Bleday (+475) vs. Rays
We're going to go ahead and take a member of the Athletics to hit a home run against the Rays to start our day off. Shawn Armstrong (3.91 ERA) gets the start for the Rays, but it's not him that I'm fading with this pick, it's Tampa Bay's bullpen. The Rays rank 29th in the Majors in bullpen home run rate, giving up 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched.
I'll take JJ Bleday to hit a home run this afternoon. He has eight already on the year and has shown some significant improvement in his power compared to last season.
Julio Rodriguez (+390) vs. Astros
The Mariners are going to score runs one way or another today when they take on Spencer Arrighetti and his 6.93 ERA. The player I'll bet on to go deep is Julio Rodriguez, who is due for a fifth home run after having hit just four so far this season after racking up 32 dingers in 2023.
It's time for him to break his drought.
Matt Vierling (+550) vs. Red Sox
Any time Nick Pivetta gets a start, I like to bet on a member of the opposing team to hit a home run. Despite his strong ERA, he's fifth amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 25.0 innings in home runs given up per nine innings at 2.1.
That means we're going to back Matt Vierling of the Tigers to go deep this afternoon. He has seven home runs on the season and sports a strong slugging percentage of .503. He's a great bet to hit his eighth dinger of the year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!