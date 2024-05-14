Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Kyle Tucker is MUST Bet on Tuesday)
By Reed Wallach
Let’s go deep on Tuesday!
There are a few highly touted sluggers set for big nights at the dish, including Jose Ramirez and Kyle Tucker, as well as a longer shot like Jake Cronenworth, who rakes against the particular pitcher he is facing on Tuesday.
Here’s our favorite home run prop bets for Tuesday’s Major League Baseball card.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 14
- Jose Ramirez (+450)
- Kyle Tucker (+400)
- Jake Cronenworth (+600)
Jose Ramirez (+450)
Ramirez is only hitting .212 against right handed pitchers, but that’s the side the switch hitter rakes against, hitting six of his nine home runs against. He doesn’t chase pitches and is more than capable of making hard contact in the hitter friendly GlobeLife Field.
Mainly, this is a fade of Jack Leiter, who has allowed two home runs in two starts and 11 earned runs in less than eight innings of work.
Leither is allowing hard contact on 48% of balls in play and can’t find his strikeout pitch just yet (14%). It’s a small sample size, but I’m going to trust one of the best hitters in baseball to connect on Tuesday.
Kyle Tucker (+400)
Tucker is putting up MVP numbers this season, and I like him to bolster his standing on Tuesday with a home run against the Athletics lowly pitching staff, led by JP Sears starting in Houston.
Tucker has reverse splits, meaning he crushes against left handed pitching despite being a left handed hitter. He has splits of .296/.415/.648 against southpaws with five home runs in 54 at bats.
Hitting around the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Tucker needs to be pitched too and I like his chances relative to the rest of the odds to take Sears, or an Oakland reliever deep.
Jake Cronenworth (+600)
Cronenworth has been one of the hardest hitters in baseball this season, posting an 89th xSLG and ranking in the 70th percentile in terms of average exit velocity. He has seven home runs with .279/.351/.494 slashes, but those numbers go way up against right handed pitching.
The Padres first baseman is posting .314/.381/.585 against righties with all seven home runs coming on that side.
He’ll face the Rockies pitching staff that will start Cal Quantrill, who is 37th percentile in hard hit percentage and 22nd average exit velocity. Behind Qunatrill, the Rockies rank bottom five bullpen ERA, which should be favorable as well.
