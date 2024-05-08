Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Kyle Tucker Set to Go Yard at Yankee Stadium)
By Reed Wallach
With day baseball, let's try and cash a few afternoon home run hitters on the Major League Baseball card.
While Kyle Tucker, one of the best hitters in all of the big leagues, is playing in the evening and in a great matchup, I've circled two other hitters with longer odds playing in the afternoon in Alec Bohm and Vinnie Pasquantino.
Here's three home run player props I'm on for Wednesday:
Best Home Run Prop Bets Today, May 8
- Alec Bohm (+800)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (+560)
- Kyle Tucker (+330)
Alec Bohm (+800)
Bohm has been hitting the ball well all season for the Phillies, but it has only resulted in four home runs.
I think that changes Wednesday afternoon at home where the winds are expected to be blowing out at 11 miles per hour. He has monster slashes on the year, sitting at .349/.418/.558 and is has an expected slugging percentage far higher at .493 (83rd percentile).
Bohm will face an erratic Chris Bassitt, who has been getting lit up all season. Hitting around the likes of Bryce Harper, Bassitt will need to pitch to him and not around Bohm, and I think these odds have drifted too far out.
Vinnie Pasquantino (+560)
Pasquantino isn't a potent hitter, but has a ton of power as a lefty first baseman.
He has only four home runs, but all have come against right handed pitching and is in the 82nd percentile in terms of hard-hit percentage despite hitting only .238. When he makes contact, Pasquantino is crushed.
He'll face Joe Ross of the Brewers with the wind blowing out to right field at eight miles per hour.
Ross is a soft tossing righty, who is striking out 19% of batters and allowing a 41% hard-hit percentage (34th percentile). Ross gets little run on his pitches, 29th percentile, and there will be plenty of opportunities for Pasquantino to get a hold of one.
Kyle Tucker (+330)
Tucker has been one of the best hitters in the big leagues this season, .279/.396/.566 slashes with 10 home urns on the year. Most of his homers go to right field as the lefty is elite at hitting both right handed or left handed pitchers, which is key with the short porch of Yankee Stadium in right field.
Tucker has reverse splits with a .306 batting average against lefties with a slugging percentage of .633 and draws a favorable matchup against Carlos Rodon.
The former Cy Young contender continues to struggle to find his form with the Yankees, now in his second season with the team. He is sallowing a career high 43% hard-hit percentage and is allowing a ton of fly ball contact, ranking in the 12th percentile in groundball rate.
Tucker rakes, one of the most talented in the game, and all things are lining up for him to go yard on Wednesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.