Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Kyle Tucker Stays Hot vs. Guardians)
MLB home run prop bets, player props and home run wagers for Wednesday, May 1, including the sizzling Kyle Tucker.
By Reed Wallach
With a full day of baseball on the docket, let's target some home run hitters.
Kyle Tucker has been on a heater of late, and he's in line to keep it rolling on Wednesday against a struggling Triston McKenzie, but before that we have some sluggers in the day worth wagering on to go deep, including Kansas City's Vinnie Pasquantino.
Here's our favorite home run prop bets to start off the month of May.
Best Home Run Picks Today, May 1
- Carlos Santana (+500)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (+500)
- Kyle Tucker (+400)
Carlos Santana
Santana is only hitting .189 on the year, but when he makes contact, it's crushed, ranking in the 71st percentile in hard-hit percentage.
He'll face Chris Flexen on Wednesday afternoon with the wind blowing out in Chicago. The White Sox starter is getting crushed this season, ranking below the 30th percentile in barrel percentage (24th), xERA (19th) and average exit velocity (28th).
Santana will have ample opportunities, especially against a bottom five bullpen in terms of ERA.
Vinnie Pasquantino
Pasquantino is a boom-or-bust type of hitter, hitting only .188 against right handed pitching, but has hit all four of his home runs against that type of arm. He will face a struggling Chris Bassitt, who has lost his command and is getting zero movement on his pitches, ranking in the sixth percentile in temrs of run value.
Somebody in this Royals lineup is getting a pitch to hit with the way Bassitt is tossing, and I fancy the odds on Pasquantino.
Kyle Tucker
Tucker has been one of the best hitters in baseball, he's up to .300 in terms of batting average with a slugging percentage sitting at a staggering .555. He is disciplined at the dish (15% walk rate), but is crushing any balls over the plate, smashing seven home runs already this season to all sides of the field.
McKenzie hasn't captured his 2022 form, struggling to get his velocity back due to season ending injury last season.
Tucker is making "hard" contact on 50% of balls in play, and I think he can have another long fly on Wednesday.
