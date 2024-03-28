Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Oneil Cruz to Get Started in Style)
MLB Home Run Prop Bets for 2024 Opening Day, March 28, including Dodgers' slugger Freddie Freeman against the Cardinals.
By Reed Wallach
Happy Opening Day to all that observe!
If you are reading this, you are probably incredibly excited for the start of the 2024 MLB season and are looking to get off to a hot start betting on the base paths. This article is going to focus on three batters to go yard on Opening Day, including budding prospect, Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Here's my three favorite home run prop bets for Thursday's opening slate of games.
Best Home Run Bets for 2024 MLB Opening Day
- Oneil Cruz (+560) vs. Miami Marlins
- Freddie Freeman (+470) vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- Ramon Laureano (+680) vs. Oakland Athletics
Oneil Cruz (+560)
Cruz’s season was stopped after nine games in 2023, but he has shown he has some serious pop.
He has 19 home runs in 98 games across essentially one full season (2022) and is fresh off a seven home run spring training. Fully healthy, and ready to push the Pirates back into relevance, I like buying in on his power as a potential 30 or 40 home run slugger.
Cruz takes on Jesus Luzardo, a fellow lefty, which can stunt some of his ability to go yard early in the game, but against a Marlins bullpen that was below the big league average in home run rate last season, I believe Cruz can get a hold of one at these long of odds.
Freddie Freeman (+470)
Cardinals right hander Miles Mikolas has the futile task of taking on the Dodgers potent lineup on Opening Day, and I’m eyeing the slugger with the longest odds of the group of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freeman.
After finishing third in the NL MVP voting behind a 29 home run effort with a glistening .331 batting average, Freeman showed he is more than capable of producing in the middle of the lineup for Los Angeles. He also led the NL in doubles, meaning he has big play ability.
This is a stab at a mispriced bomber in the middle of the lineup. Mikolas will throw balls over the plate, he strikes out less than seven batters per nine innings while leaning on his strong control (about one walk per nine), so I’m counting on Freeman taking advantage of good situations and clearing the fences.
Ramon Laurenao (+680)
Laureano was claimed by the Guardians midway through last season after a five-plus productive seasons with Oakland. Now, the outfielder will get a chance at some sweet revenge on his former club.
There is no denying that Laureano has power, though it has waned over the last season as he plays due to his fantastic defense in centerfield. However, Laureano slugged better in Oakland than on the road for much of his career and will get to face the worst pitching rotation in baseball after Alex Wood passes the ball to the bullpen.
Give me the longshot to go yard on Opening Day.
