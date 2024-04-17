Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Aaron Judge, Christopher Morel)
Here are some players to target to go yard on Wednesday.
Looking for the long ball? Here are some home run props to consider in Major League Baseball’s loaded slate on Wednesday, April 17.
- Aaron Judge To Hit a Home Run
- Nick Castellanos To Hit a Home Run
- Christopher Morel To Hit a Home Run
Aaron Judge To Hit a Home Run
Judge’s history against Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman is too much to ignore heading into this matchup. It’s been boom-or-bust for the New York Yankees’ slugger against Gausman with 14 strikeouts in 40 career plate appearances. He’s also drawn eight walks and more importantly gone yard four times against him.
Gausman has struggled in three appearances this season with an 0-2 record and 11.57 ERA. He’s allowed three home runs, including one to Judge in a horrid outing (five earned runs over 1 ⅓ inning) just 11 days ago against the Yankees.
Nick Castellanos To Hit a Home Run
It’s been a rough spring for the veteran outfielder so far this season. Castellanos is hitting just .169 and has yet to homer. Is hit time coming on Wednesday to go deep? Castellanos faces a Colorado pitching staff that has allowed the most home runs to right-handed batters in MLB (15).
Rockies’ right-hander Ryan Feltner has now allowed a home run to members of the Philadelphia lineup, but the Phillies are hitting .319 collectively against him with three extra-base hits. Castellanos has a nice track record against Feltner, going 4-for-7. Feltner has allowed a home run in two of his three starts this season.
Christopher Morel To Hit A Home Run
Morel is hitting just .227 early on this season but has already belted three homers and collected 11 RBI. Morel has gone deep against right-handers twice this season heading into Wednesday’s matchup against Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt.
Pfaadt was great in his 2024 debut with five innings of one-run ball in a win over Colorado, but has been knocked around in his last two outings, combining to give up 11 earned runs and three home runs over 11 ⅔ innings. Chicago’s lineup has a collective .300 average against Pfaadt and three members have taken Pfaadt deep, including Morel (2-for-5).
