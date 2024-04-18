Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Adolis Garcia, Isaac Paredes)
A look at the best home run picks for Thursday.
Thursday is travel day in Major League Baseball, resulting in a limited five-game slate. Here are two home run picks to consider for today’s limited action on the diamond.
- Adolis Garcia To Hit A Home Run
- Isaac Paredes To Hit A Home Run
Adolis Garcia To Hit A Home Run
Garcia’s power numbers have cooled off after starting the season with four home runs in his first seven games. He has a great opportunity Thursday to go yard for the first time since April 5 when the Rangers finish their series against the Tigers.
Garcia, who has a .536 slugging percentage this season, is 2-for-7 lifetime against Detroit right-hander Kenta Maeda with a home run. Maeda has faced the three worst offenses in baseball in team batting average (Twins, White Sox and Athletics) but has struggled, posting a 6.00 ERA and allowing four home runs.
Isaac Paredes To Hit A Home Run
Paredes has been swinging the bat well with six hits in his last four games and has gone yard five times this season. Paredes has a .273/.364/.515 slash line thus far and has a team-high five bombs on the year.
He is 1-for-5 lifetime against Los Angeles Angels’ starter Griffin Canning, a right-hander who has allowed five home runs in three starts this season. Right-handed hitters have a career .499 slugging percentage with 37 homers off Canning during his career and 81% of Paredes’ career long balls have come against right-handed pitchers.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.