Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Bryan Reynolds, Jose Ramirez)
Every Major League Baseball is in action on the diamond Wednesday. With 15 different matchups on the slate, one of the most exciting ways to wager those contests is with a player’s home run prop.
Here are three home run player props to consider for Wednesday’s games when locking in those long ball wagers.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
Bryan Reynolds To Hit a Home Run (+450)
Reynolds has been on fire over his nine-game hitting streak to begin June, hitting .351 with a .568 slugging percentage. Reynolds has homered just once in that span (June 1 at Toronto) but is going up against a familiar foe on Wednesday in St. Louis.
Cardinals’ starter Sonny Gray has been great at keeping the ball in the yard this season. The veteran right-hander has given up six home runs all season, with half of them coming in one game in a loss to Milwaukee on May 9. However, Reynolds has a nice track record against Gray from his earlier days in the NL Center. He’s 4-for-14 lifetime against Gray with three extra-base hits, including a pair of homers.
Jose Ramirez To Hit a Home Run (+320)
Cincinnati left-hander Nick Lodolo has been excellent for the Reds this season even battling through an injury that sidelined him for two weeks in May. Lodolo has posted a sub-3 ERA, but the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park is especially tough for pitchers and Lodolo has allowed a home run in each of his last three home starts.
Cleveland ranks sixth in the majors in home runs off lefties (24), going deep every 27.08 at-bats, which is also sixth in baseball. The switch-hitting Ramirez has a .582 slugging percentage against lefties this season with five homers. He’s also gone deep against Lodolo before, going 2-for-2 overall.
Logan O’Hoppe To Hit a Home Run (+360)
You’d have to go back to April 27 to find the last time Arizona Diamondbacks’ starter Slade Cecconi didn’t allow a home run in an outing. Cecconi has given up a home run in each of his last six starts, including multiple bombs twice.
O’Hoppe is coming into his own in his first year as a full-time starter. He is currently on a five-game hitting streak and belted a two-run homer as part of a 4-for-5 day against Houston on Sunday. The catcher has homered three times in his last 10 games and is hitting .283 with five long balls against righties this season.
