Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Byron Buxton, Ozzie Albies)
Here are a few players to target to go yard in Thursday’s MLB slate.
There are only seven games on the Major League Baseball slate for Thursday. Here are a few players to consider when looking at home run props.
Byron Buxton To Hit A Home Run
Buxton’s home runs dipped to 17 last season in 2023 after clubbing 28 in an All-Star campaign in 2022. The centerfielder has yet to go deep in 10 games this season but that could change in Thursday’s afternoon affair in Detroit.
It’s boom or bust for Minnesota’s lineup against Detroit starter Tarik Skubal. Collectively, the Twins are hitting .238 with 18 strikeouts in 42 at-bats. Buxton is 2-for-6 with three strikeouts lifetime against the left-hander, but both hits were home runs.
Ozzie Albies To Hit A Home Run
Albies is hitting .310 this season with a pair of homers and has a great chance to add to that total in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets. Albies is a .337 career hitter against left-handed pitching with 39 long balls and a .570 slugging percentage. Against New York southpaw Jose Quintana, Albies is 6-for-10 and has taken him deep twice.
Quintana has allowed one home run in each of his first two starts to the season. Albies has the best track record against him to go deep on Thursday.
Christian Yelich To Hit A Home Run
Could Yelich be rediscovering his power? It’s been five seasons since Yelich’s impressive two-year run in 2018-19 when he combined for 80 homers and won an MVP award. He hasn’t hit 20 homers in a season since 2019, but has already gone deep five times in 10 games in 2024.
Yelich has already gone deep twice in the first three games of the series against the Reds and has 14 career homers and a .514 slugging percentage in 58 games at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. Yelich and the Brewers face Cincinnati’s Nick Martinez, who has been hammered in his first two starts, giving up 14 hits (one homer) in 10 innings.
