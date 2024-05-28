Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Cody Bellinger, George Springer)
After a travel day, each Major League Baseball team is back on the diamond Tuesday with an added contest via a doubleheader between the Dodgers and Mets. There are 16 games to attack on a loaded MLB slate and one fun way to do that is with a player’s home run prop.
Here are three home run player props to consider for Tuesday when locking in those long ball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Cody Bellinger To Hit a Home Run
- George Springer To Hit a Home Run
- Mookie Betts To Hit a Home Run
Cody Bellinger To Hit a Home Run (+500)
Bellinger resurrected his career in his first season as a Chicago Cub in 2023 and has hit the ball well this season with a .253 batting average, seven homers and 23 RBI. Bellinger is hitting .284 this month and is 5-for-13 over his last three games heading into Tuesday’s tilt against Milwaukee.
Bellinger is 3-for-6 with a double and a home run lifetime against Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta. Peralta has been a quality starter for the Brewers, but has struggled to keep the ball in the yard, yielding at least one home run in six of his 10 starts this season.
George Springer To Hit a Home Run (+550)
Mike Clevinger’s second season with the White Sox got off to a slow start after missing the beginning of the year as he revamped from a long stint in free agency. It hasn’t been great for the right-hander since making his season debut on May 6.
In four starts, Clevinger is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA and has allowed 22 hits over just 16 innings, including four homers. Clevinger has yet to record five full innings of work this season and has allowed at least one homer in three of four starts heading into Tuesday’s home outing against the visiting Blue Jays.
Springer has smashed Clevinger in his career, going 6-for-13 with a double and two home runs. Springer’s average dipped to below .200 recently but he got back on track with a 2-for-3 performance and a homer in the series opener Monday. He can stay hot against Clevinger.
Mookie Betts To Hit a Home Run
We’ll wait for a price on this prop for Game 2 of the doubleheader Tuesday in Queens between the Dodgers and Mets. The reeling Dodgers look to get right against New York and Betts has a great track record against Mets’ left-hander Jose Quintana, who is slated to toe the rubber in Game 2.
Lifetime against Quintana, Betts is 7-for-25 with three extra-base hits, including a homer. Quintana has been knocked around this month, giving up 24 hits in 19 innings over four starts, including four home runs. Quintana gave up three long balls in his last start at home on May 10.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.