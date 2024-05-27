Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Elly De La Cruz, Whit Merrifield)
It’s another travel day on the Major League Baseball schedule for Monday, but there are still 11 games to attack on Memorial Day. One way to do that is with a player’s home run prop.
Here are two home run props to consider for Monday when locking in those long ball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Elly De La Cruz To Hit a Home Run (+340)
St. Louis starter Lance Lynn had a fantastic end to April that has not continued in May. Lynn has posted a 5.23 ERA over four starts this month. Though he did limit the Baltimore Orioles to two hits over six innings in his last appearance, Lynn is still the hurler who allowed the most home runs in baseball (44) one season ago.
Lynn has been much better keeping the ball in the yard this season but even the best pitchers at limiting long balls have struggled at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. De La Cruz has never faced Lynn in his career, but has slugged eight of his nine home runs this season against right-handed pitching.
Whit Merrifield To Hit a Home Run (+1200)
Twelve-to-one on Merrifield Monday night to go deep for the first time since May 4. Merrifield is hitting just .187 this season but has put up better numbers against left-handed pitching, including both of his homers on the season.
The matchup looks right to take a chance with Merrifield at such a big price, mostly because Blake Snell is on the mound for San Francisco. Snell returned from injury last Wednesday and didn’t give up a home run, but lasted just 3 ⅓ innings, yielding four earned runs. Snell has now allowed 22 hits (two home runs) in just 15 innings this season and faces a powerful Philadelphia lineup on Monday.
Merrifield has torched Snell in his career, going 7-for-12 with three extra-base hits, including one home run.
J.P. Crawford To Hit a Home Run (+950)
Another big long shot to finish today’s home run picks is Crawford, who has homered once and is hitting .240 since returning last week after missing nearly a month with a right oblique strain.
Houston left-hander Framber Valdez has been feast or famine on the mound this month. He twirled seven-inning gems against Detroit and Oakland, but gave up two homers in a 5-0 loss to Seattle May 4 and is coming off his worst performance of the year against the Angels May 20, giving up three long balls in five innings.
Crawford has a great track record against Valdez, going 7-for-22 (.318) with three extra-base hits, including a home run. Crawford is worth the big payout on Monday night.
