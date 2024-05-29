Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target J.D. Martinez, Anthony Santander)
There’s another loaded Major League Baseball slate on Wednesday with 16 games on the docket. One of the most exciting ways to attack Wednesday’s action on the diamond is with a player’s home run prop.
Here are three home run player props to consider for Wednesday when locking in those long ball wagers.
Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- J.D. Martinez To Hit a Home Run
- Anthony Santander To Hit a Home Run
- Marcell Ozuna To Hit a Home Run
J.D. Martinez To Hit a Home Run (+295)
The matchup for Martinez is too juicy - evidenced by the short price - to ignore on Wednesday afternoon when the Mets and Dodgers wrap up their three-game series in Queens.
Los Angeles left-hander James Paxton might be 5-0 on the season with a respectable 3.49 ERA, but he’s allowed two home runs in back-to-back starts and five total long balls in four starts this month. Martinez has just three homers on the season but is hitting .391 against left-handed pitching this season with a .609 slugging percentage (.241 average, .367 slugging against righties).
Not to mention, Martinez has an absurd career slash line against Paxton, going 10-for-22 with five extra-base hits, including two homers.
Anthony Santander To Hit a Home Run (+400)
Santander has the shortest home run price of the three Orioles (Jorge Mateo +850 and Adley Rutschman +475) to have a career home run against Boston Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford heading into Wednesday’s tilt at Fenway Park.
Crawford has a 2.89 ERA this season but hasn’t been able to build off a strong start to the year (1.35 ERA in six starts). Crawford is 1-2 with a 4.66 ERA in five May starts and has given up a home run in four of those outings.
Santander is hitting just .203 this season but the long ball is still there as the outfielder has gone deep twice in the last five games. Six of Santander’s nine homers this season have been against right-handed starting pitchers and he’s 3-for-8 with a bomb against Crawford in his career.
Marcell Ozuna To Hit a Home Run (+260)
Why not turn to the National League’s leader in home runs to finish off today’s long ball picks? Ozuna cracked a solo shot in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Nationals and has a nice matchup to go yard again in Wednesday’s matchup.
Washington left-hander MacKenzie Gore has given up at least one home run in three of his last four starts (and four of his last six) heading into the matchup. In Gore’s last outing against the Braves (June 10 of last season), he gave up a pair of homers over five innings in a 6-4 defeat.
Ozuna is 2-for-6 in his career against Gore with a home run.
