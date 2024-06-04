Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Kyle Schwarber, Dansby Swanson)
After Monday’s travel, every Major League Baseball team is back in action on the diamond Tuesday. With 15 different matchups on the slate, one of the most exciting ways to wager those contests is with a player’s home run props.
Here are three home run player props to consider for Tuesday’s games when locking in those long ball wagers.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
Kyle Schwarber To Hit a Home Run (+215)
Milwaukee Brewers starter Colin Rea ended April by serving up three home runs in a six-inning start against the New York Yankees. The 33-year-old right-hander ended May by allowing a home run in three of his last four starts heading into Tuesday’s outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.
After hitting just .198 in April, Kyle Schwarber was one of the headlines to a dangerous Philadelphia lineup in May, hitting .297 with three homers and seven extra-base hits. He enters Tuesday 2-for-5 lifetime against Rea with a home run under his belt.
Yandy Diaz To Hit a Home Run (+500)
Miami Marlins’ left-hander Jesus Luzardo has been stellar in his last five outings, combining for four quality starts and posting a 1.75 ERA in May. However, Diaz’s track record against Luzardo is too hard to ignore for a 5-to-1 price to go long.
Lifetime against the lefty, Diaz hasn’t homered, but he’s gone 4-for-7 in eight plate appearances with three doubles and a pair of RBIs. Diaz has put up a .404 slugging percentage against lefties this season (.335 against right-handed pitching) and has hit the ball hard against Luzardo in the past.
Dansby Swanson To Hit a Home Run (+310)
It’s time for the Crosstown Cup between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs and Swanson gets the nod in this matchup at Wrigley Field. White Sox starter Chris Flexen has allowed three homers over his last two starts and is giving up one hit per inning in 12 starts this season.
Swanson has crushed the right-hander in previous matchups, going 7-for-11 with three extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple) and just two strikeouts.
Definitely look at Swanson’s total bases prop (Over 1.5 is currently +115 on DraftKings), but with Flexen’s struggles and Swanson’s track record against him, a home run is worth a shot for Tuesday with four of his five homers on the year coming at home, and against right-handed pitching.
