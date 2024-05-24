Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Michael Massey, Matt Chapman)
After an abbreviated slate of games during Thursday’s travel, every Major League Baseball team is back on the diamond Friday. There are 15 games to attack and one of the way to do that is with a player's home run prop.
Here are three home run props to consider for Friday when locking in those long ball wagers.
Michael Massey To Hit A Home Run (+650)
Shawn Armstrong gets the ball for Tampa Bay against the red-host Kansas City Royals in a projected bullpen day for the Rays Friday night. Armstrong has three starts under his belt but has come exclusively out of the bullpen this month.
Armstrong has allowed two homers over his last 4 ⅔ innings. Massey has a pair of home runs over the last week and already has a solo homer to his name against Armstrong in his career. If Tampa trots out a slew of relief pitchers, the Rays’ bullpen has given up the most homers in baseball this season and there’s still a chance Massey can go deep.
Matt Chapman To Hit a Home Run (+320)
No one in the San Francisco lineup has faced New York Mets’ starting pitcher Christian Scott in their respective career but could be in for a nice night with the way the rookie right-hander has been knocked around.
In the three starts Scott has under his belt, Scott has given up 18 hits in 16 ⅔ innings and has surrendered a pair of homers over his last outings. So, why not Chapman? The veteran infielder has been on a power surge of late with homers in each game of San Francisco’s three-game series victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Ryan Mountcastle To Hit a Home Run (+425)
Mountcastle hasn’t homered since a May 8 road win over the Washington Nationals but that could change Friday night in the Windy City. Chicago White Sox starter Chris Flexen surrendered a pair of long balls in his last matchup and faces a homer-happy Baltimore lineup at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Mountcastle, who opened the series Thursday with a 4-for-5 performance, is 4-for-6 with a pair of extra-base hits in his career against Flexen. He’s worth a shot to stay hot on Friday and go yard.
