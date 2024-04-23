Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Mookie Betts, Gunnar Henderson)
Looking at the best picks to go yard in Major League Baseball on Tuesday, April 23.
Looking for the long ball in Tuesday’s Major League Baseball slate? Here are some picks to consider when locking in your picks to go yard.
Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Mookie Betts To Hit A Home Run
- Gunnar Henderson To Hit A Home Run
- Cal Raleigh To Hit A Home Run
Mookie Betts To Hit A Home Run
One week ago, Los Angeles outfielder Enrique Hernandez became the eighth member of the Dodgers’ lineup to hit a homer off of Washington Nationals’ starter Patrick Corbin. The Dodgers’ lineup is hitting a collective .280 against Corbin, who gave up nine hits and five earned runs over 6 ⅓ innings in that outing against the Dodgers.
In that start, Betts went 4-for-4 off Corbin (5-for-5 for the game). He’s now hitting .500 (7-of-14) lifetime against Corbin with one career homer. With his hits and bases props juiced to the over, consider Betts to connect against Corbin.
Gunnar Henderson To Hit A Home Run
Los Angeles Angels’ right-hander Griffin Canning is 0-3 this season with an 8.35 ERA and have allowed five home runs in four starts. Canning faces a Baltimore offense that is tied for the league lead in home runs against right-handed pitchers (26).
Consider Henderson in this matchup. The 22-year-old infielder is hitting .316 with a .702 slugging percentage against right-handed pitchers, including all six of his homers on the year. Henderson has a great track record against Canning, going 4-for-6 with a home run.
Cal Raleigh To Hit A Home Run
Raleigh has been on a tear of late and has a great matchup on Tuesday to keep that streak going. Raleigh has homered in three of the last four games and is hitting .273 with three long balls against right-handed pitching heading into Tuesday’s tilt against the Rangers.
Raleigh is 5-for-16 lifetime against Texas starter Dane Dunning with four extra-base hits, including a pair of long balls. Dunning has given up the deep ball this season, surrendering at least one home run (five overall) in each of his four starts this season.
