Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Nolan Arenado, Kyle Schwarber)
Looking at the best home run props for Monday, April 22.
There are 11 Major League Baseball games to attack in Monday’s slate. Here are the top picks to go yard when locking home run props.
Nolan Arenado To Hit A Home Run
Arizona Diamondbacks’ starter Brandon Pfaadt has given up at least one home run in three consecutive starts and surrendered two long balls in a loss to St. Louis (six earned over six innings) on April 12.
St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado launched a three-run bomb off Pfaadt in the first inning of that matchup for his first and only home run of the season thus far. Arenado is still hitting the ball, increasing his batting average by 46 points in the last two weeks of action. He’ll have another shot at going yard Monday against a pitcher that has been plagued by homers so far this season.
Kyle Schwarber To Hit A Home Run
Cincinnati Reds’ hard-throwing starter Hunter Greene has historically struggled to keep the ball in the yard when pitching at home at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. Opposing hitters have a .461 career slugging percentage against Greene at home with 26 home runs in 22 games (He’s allowed 19 homers in 28 career outings on the road). Greene allowed two long balls in his last home start.
Schwarber is 1-for-3 with a double lifetime against Greene and is coming off a homer in Sunday’s win over the Chicago White Sox. Schwarber has loved hitting near his hometown in his career, with 12 career homers in 40 road starts against Cincinnati and a .513 slugging percentage.
Manny Machado To Hit A Home Run
Colorado right-hander Austin Gomber is 0-1 with a 4.95 ERA and is giving up a home run per start in his four outings this season. Gomber, who allowed a homer in his last outing against Philadelphia, is facing a San Diego Padres’ offense that is eighth in the majors in total homers (18) so far this season.
Who to pick from? Go with Machado, who has a pair of extra-base hits in his career against Gomber, including a home run. He’s hit two home runs in the past 10 days and has a .505 career slugging percentage (nine home runs) at the hitter-friendly Coors Field in Colorado.
