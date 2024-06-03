Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Nolan Arenado, Spencer Steer)
There are a slew of new series starting today on the diamond, meaning there are more matchups to attack. Though it’s travel day in Major League Baseball, there are still eight games to choose from and one of the most exciting ways to wager those contests is with a player’s home run prop.
Here are three home run player props to consider for Monday’s abbreviated slate when locking in those long ball wagers.
Nolan Arenado To Hit a Home Run (+425)
Despite dropping a three-game series over the weekend to the first-place Philadelphia Phillies, the St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, going 13-5 since falling to 15-24 overall on May 11.
After homering just three times over the first two months of the season, Arenado has gone deep twice in the four games.
The All-Star third baseman is 3-for-10 lifetime with two extra-base hits, including a homer against Houston starter Justin Verlander heading into Monday’s series opener. Verlander has struggled to keep the ball in the yard since his season started in mid-April. Verlander has given up eight home runs in eight starts, including seven long balls in six outings in May.
Spencer Steer To Hit a Home Run (+400)
Steer has been on fire for a punchless Reds’ offense in recent action, collecting a hit in eight of his last 11 games with a pair of homers in that stretch. Over the weekend in Chicago, Steer went 5-for-9 with a double over the last two games heading into Cincinnati’s three-game series at the hitter-friendly Coors Field in Colorado.
Four of Steer’s six homers this season have come against right-handed pitching (three against starters) and the Reds face Colorado’s Ryan Feltner Monday evening. Like most pitchers, Feltner has struggled inside Coors Field this season, posting a 5.31 ERA in four starts.
In his last outing, Feltner allowed eight hits, including two homers, in just 4 ⅓ innings in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
Taylor Ward To Hit a Home Run (+450)
Ward has gone deep just once in the last 12 games but he can find another power surge when the Padres come to town.
San Diego starter Matt Waldron had allowed a home run in five consecutive starts before finding his groove over his last three outings. Ward has absolutely crushed right-handed pitching this season with 10 of his team-high 11 home runs coming against right-handed hurlers.
He’s never faced Waldron in his career before, but is worth a shot on Monday to go deep.
