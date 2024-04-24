Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Pete Alonso, Anthony Santander)
Looking at the top picks to go yard in Major League Baseball on Wednesday, April 24.
There’s a loaded, 15-game slate in Major League Baseball on Wednesday. Here are some home run picks to consider if you’re locking in long ball props.
If you’re looking to bet on any MLB game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Pete Alonso To Hit A Home Run
- Anthony Santander To Hit A Home Run
- Edouard Julien To Hit A Home Run
Pete Alonso To Hit A Home Run
San Francisco Giants’ left-hander Blake Snell has been knocked around in three starts with his new team this season. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner has given us 18 hits and 15 earned runs over just 11 ⅔ innings and surrendered a pair of homers two starts ago in a loss to Tampa Bay.
The Mets are a top-10 team in baseball in hitting left-handed pitching in both batting average (.270) and homers (8). How about Alonso for Wednesday? In his career against Snell, Alonso is 5-for-16 with a pair of solo home runs and has been on a power surge lately with five of his seven long balls over the last two weeks.
Anthony Santander To Hit A Home Run
Los Angeles Angels’ left-hander Tyler Anderson has been stellar this season, posting the league’s fifth-best ERA (1.42) over four starts. Anderson has allowed one earned run or less in three of his four outings on the year but has been susceptible to the long ball.
Anderson has given up three homers over his last two outings and will face a Baltimore offense that leads the majors in homers. Santander has four home runs on the year and the switch-hitting outfielder has gone deep twice and has a .520 slugging percentage against lefties. He’s also done it before, launching a two-run, 418-foot home run off Anderson last May.
Edouard Julien To Hit A Home Run
Julien has been one of the only power threats on a struggling Minnesota offense as the young infielder has clubbed a team-high five homers this season. Julien already has a home run in this series against the White Sox and gets a matchup Wednesday against Chicago southpaw Garrett Crochet.
Crochet has allowed at least one home run in three of four starts this season and is coming off an outing on Friday against Philadelphia where he surrendered three long balls. Julien is hitting .333 against lefties with a .600 slugging percentage against lefties this season.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.