Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Pete Alonso, Freddie Freeman)
Here are some home run props to consider for Friday’s MLB slate.
The majority of Major League Baseball teams are back on the diamond Friday after yesterday’s limited slate.
Here are some players to consider when you’re betting on which sluggers will go yard.
Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Freddie Freeman To Hit A Home Run
- Pete Alonso To Hit A Home Run
- Alec Bohm To Hit A Home Run
Freddie Freeman To Hit A Home Run
The friendly confines of Wrigley Field haven’t been as kind to Freeman. In his road career against the Cubs, the left-hander has hit .267 with a .480 slugging percentage with seven home runs at Wrigley.
However, he’ll get a favorable matchup against a pitcher he’s seen plenty of times on the bump and has a great history against when Kyle Hendricks takes the mound. In his career against Hendricks, Freeman is hitting .385 with a .467 on-base percentage and has gone deep once.
Freeman has homered just once in the first nine games of the season, but let’s take him on Friday against a pitcher he’s hit hard throughout his career.
Pete Alonso To Hit A Home Run
Going back to the well with Alonso, whose home run in the ninth inning on Thursday helped lift the New York Mets to their first victory of the season.
Alonso faces Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene on Friday and it’s a good matchup for a power hitter against a right-hander who relies on his overpowering fastball to sit down hitters.
Twenty-nine of Alonso’s 46 home runs last season came off a fast ball and he’s got a good history against Greene, homering twice in six at-bats. The Mets and Reds start a series Friday in one of the most home run-friendly ballparks in the majors and Alonso has a chance to do more damage against Greene.
Alec Bohm To Hit A Home Run
Once a rising star, Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin has struggled of late, posting an ERA north of five in three consecutive seasons. He’ll face the Phillies Friday night, a team he’s 6-9 lifetime against with a 4.74 ERA.
Corbin has surrendered the long ball recently, too, posting a HR/9 of 1.73 over the last three seasons combined. He gave up two homers in his first start of the season in Cincinnati. Bohm has a great track record against left-handers, with 12 of his 20 homers coming off southpaws last season.
Bohm has yet to go deep in 2024, but that could change against Corbin, a pitcher he’s homered off twice and is hitting .364 against lifetime (8-for-22).
