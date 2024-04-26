Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Ryan Mountcastle, Nick Castellanos)
Looking at some long ball picks to consider in Major League Baseball on Friday, April 26.
Every Major League Baseball team is back in action Friday. Here are some players to consider when locking in those long ball bets for today’s slate.
If you’re looking to bet on any MLB game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Nick Castellanos To Hit A Home Run
- Ryan Mountcastle To Hit A Home Run
- Javier Baez To Hit A Home Run
Nick Castellanos To Hit A Home Run
Is today the day?
Castellanos clubbed 29 homers last season and finished with over 100 RBI for the third time in his career but he’s yet to find that power this season. Castellanos is hitting just .177 this season and has yet to hit a homer. The Phillies face San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove has allowed four home runs over his last three starts and has given up at least one long ball in four of six outings this season.
Castellanos is one of four players in the Philadelphia lineup with at least one career home run against Musgrove. Of that quartet, Castellanos has the best overall track record against the right-hander, going 6-for-21 (.286).
Ryan Mountcastle To Hit A Home Run
No team has gone deep more this season than the Baltimore Orioles. Though Mountcastle has just two homers this season, he’s been crushing the ball with a .481 slugging percentage and a .316 batting average over 21 games.
Baltimore opens up a series at home Friday against Oakland. Athletics’ right-handed starter Ross Stripling is 0-5 with a 5.34 ERA. Despite giving up just two homers this season, Stripling has permitted 37 total hits over 28 ⅔ innings. In his career against Stripling, Mountcastle is 3-for-7 with a pair of homers.
Javier Baez To Hit A Home Run
Yes, Baez hasn’t come close to living up to the monster contract he inked with the Tigers. However, the Detroit infielder has been swinging the bat better in recent play, collecting a hit in four of the last five games.
Baez is 5-for-12 lifetime against Kansas City right-hander Seth Lugo with two extra-base hits - a triple and a homer. Lugo didn’t allow a home run in his first four starts before allowing two long balls in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.