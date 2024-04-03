Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Streaking Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez)
MLB home run player props for Wednesday, April 3, including how to bet on Wyatt Langford, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez.
By Reed Wallach
With Major League Baseball back we have an all day serving of action on the diamond, so let’s cash in on some home run prop bets, right?
I’m eyeing the likes of rookie Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers to go yard for the first time in his big league career on Wednesday as the defending World Series champs take on the Rays in Tampa Bay, but also keep an eye on two veteran sluggers out West in Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez.
Here’s my three favorite home run prop bets for Wednesday’s big league action:
Best Home Run Bets for April 3
- Wyatt Langford (+520)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (+520)
- Teoscar Hernandez (+420)
Wyatt Langford (+520)
Langford, the first round pick two years ago, was dominant in Spring Training, crushing six home runs while hitting .365. However, he is yet to hit a dinger this season in the regular season.
Enter: Rays’ starter on Wednesday, Aaron Civale, who has been getting crushed for the better part of two years. Last year, in an injury riddled campaign, Civale allowed a ground ball percentage in the 35th percentile and his inability to keep the ball out of the outfield will be an issue at Tropicana Field and a guy who has some serious pop in Langford.
It’s only a matter of time before the slugger goes deep, it might just be Wednesday.
Lourdes Gurriel (+520)
Gurriel has been on a tear to start the season, hitting .308 with three long balls already this season, but I think his price is still not reflected correctly in the betting market.
In his career, he has a slugging percentage of .494 against left handed pitching, up from .460 against righties. He will face southpaw Carlos Rodon on Wednesday in Arizona, where he has hit all three long balls already this season.
Rodon had a strong start to the season after an injury-riddled 2023 in his first season with the Yankees. However, he still had an xERA of 6.24 in his first start despite posting a 2.08 mark, so there is still some underlying concern for him.
I’ll keep riding the hot hand.
Teoscar Hernandez (+420)
The Dodgers have quickly proven its worth the hype at the dish. The lineup is full of sluggers and impossible to navigate, which is tough sledding for Wednesday’s opposing starting pitcher Kyle Harrison.
Harrison is a lefty tosser, which plays right into Hernandez’s hands, who is slugging .566 over his career against southpaws with 55 home runs in 847 plate appearances. He is getting pitches to hit, crushing four home runs already this season, so I’ll stick with him.
