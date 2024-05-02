Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Tyler O'Neill Will Keep Hitting Homers)
Breaking down the best bets to place on batters to hit a home run for MLB action set for Thursday, May 2.
With Thursday being travel day in MLB, five of the six games that are scheduled to take place today will be in the afternoon.
So, let's have some fun with it and place a few bets on certain batters to go yard.
Home run bets are tough to hit, but when they do, it's electric. I'm going to break down my three best home run props for today's action.
Best Home Run Bets Today
- Francisco Lindor Home Run vs. Cubs
- Tyler O'Neill Home Run vs. Giants
- Jose Altuve Home Run vs. Guardians
Francisco Lindor Home Run vs. Cubs
We're going to bet on Francisco Lindor of the Mets to go deep against the Chicago Cubs today, who are starting Ben Brown on the mound. Brown has given up 0.8 home runs per nine innings so far this season.
Francisco Lindor has shown some power with his bat this season, already hitting five home runs. I think +415 is more than a fair price on him to hit a sixth tonight.
Tyler O'Neill Home Run vs. Giants
Tyler O'Neill of the Red Sox is tied for second in the Majors in home runs, having already hit nine this season. He can tie the MLB leaders tonight with a 10th when he and the Boston Red Sox take on the San Francisco Giants.
Kyle Harrison gets the start at pitcher for the Giants, and he has already given uyp five home runs in 33.0 innings pitched this season for a rate of 1.4 dingers per nine innings. Last year, he gave up 2.1 home runs per nine innings across seven starts which tells me he is prone to given up some deep balls.
Let's bet on O'Neill to hit a 10th home run tonight.
Jose Altuve Home Run vs. Guardians
Logan Allen gets the nod for the Cleveland Guardians tonight and he has had some issues giving up home runs this season, surrendering six across 31.1 innings pitched for an average of 1.7 per nine innings pitched.
Jose Altuve is showing some great power this season, having already hit seven home runs and sporting a .585 slugging percentage. As a result, he has some solid value on hitting yet another home run tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
