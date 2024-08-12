Best MLB NRFI/YRFI August 12: Why Braves vs Giants is worthy of Your NRFI Wager Tonight
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday to you all! The No Run First Inning market saw a significant rise over the weekend going 14-15 (48.27%) over the Saturday and Sunday MLB slate. That increase helped even out the 10-33 (23.25%) NRFI record that happened on Wednesday-Friday leading into the weekend.
Let's hope that things have started to settle down around the league and that we can start to identify these target spots with a little more consistency! One of those spots is the game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants tonight.
This game has the matchup that NRFI bettors look for, a great spot that aligns both the starting pitchers Blake Snell (SFG) and Chris Sale (ATL), and the opposing teams to give us an advantage!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants NRFI -140
Blake Snell will take the mound for the Giants tonight, facing a Braves team that has the second highest NRFI % on the road in MLB this season. That should certainly help Snell as he looks to improve on his 9-2 NRFI record overall this season and his 5-1 record at home.
Atlanta is 83.05% NRFI on the road this season. Not to mention that this game is going to be played in sub-60 degree weather -- a stark difference than what the Braves have been used to playing in.
The Braves will have Chris Sale pitching in the bottom half of the inning. He will be facing a Giants team that is 71.19% NRFI at home this season.
Sale will look to better his 12-9 NRFI record overall this season and 6-5 on the road. I like this spot for him to get things moving in the right direction again, as the giants are batting .220, with nine hits. That hit number is below league average for home teams over the last 30 days.
The Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians NRFI -120
Talk about your NRFI dream matchup -- these starting pitchers are a combined 36-5 NRFI on the season! Ben Lively will start the game for the Guardians, he is 18-2 NRFI this season, which includes his 8-1 record at home.
He will face a Cubs team that is 76.67% NRFI on the road this season and will have to contend with Lively's fitst inning .156 OPP BA and 0.78 WHIP.
The Cubs will have Shota Imanaga on the bump in their half of the inning.
Imanaga is 18-3 NRFI on the season and 8-1 on the road. The Guardian team he will be facing is 70.91% NRFI at home and are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games. Imanaga's first inning metrics help to underscore just how dominate he has been this season. He has a .133 OPP BA and a 0.78 WHIP in the first inning over his 9 road starts.
Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays NRFI -135
Here is a game that presents the best "dueling" matchup of the night.
Tampa Bay will have Taj Bradley on the mound to start the game. Bradley has been a dominating NRFI pitcher at home this season logging a perfect 9-0 record, he is 13-3 NRFI overall. The Astros are 72.88% NRFI on the road this season and are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games. Bradley has registered a .100 OPP BA and a 0.56 WHIP in the first inning in those nine home starts.
Framber Valdez will take the ball for the Astros in the bottom of the inning. Valdez has a fairly high .341 OPP BA in the first inning in his 10 road starts this season, however, he will be facing a Rays team that is only batting .118 in the first inning in their home games over the last 30 days.
The Rays are below league averages for home teams in Hits, Walks, and Home Run's in the first inning over that same 30-day span.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +114
- CLV Guardians- 70.91% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- MIN Twins- 66.67% NRFI Probability Score - 5-5 NRFI in last 10 games
- CWS White Sox - 81.36% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter! And tune in on Twitter Spaces every Friday @ 3:00 PM EST as I co-host "The Weekend Wagers Show"!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
