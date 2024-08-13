Best MLB NRFI/YRFI August 13: How to Bet Pirates vs. Padres
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! Well, it seems like things are starting to balance out a little in the NRFI market. The NRFI's went 8-3 yesterday, being over .500 for the first time since August 6th, bringing an end to the five day slide.
With 15 games on the MLB schedule for today, we have plenty of opportunities to target some big name pitchers and some consistent NRFI teams as we work our way through the slate. One of those games with some pitchers that have been consistent NRFI producers is the Pittsburgh Pirartes vs San Diego Padres game tonight.
Both starting pitchers, Michael King (SD) and Luis Ortiz (PIT), have perfect NRFI records respective to the home/away splits. But that is not the only reason I like this spot tonight- let's break it down a little more!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres NRFI -120
Michael King will bring with him a 19-3 overall NRFI record with him. King is a perfect 9-0 in his home starts and will be facing a Pirates team that is 80.00% NRFI on the road this season and 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games. King will rely on his first inning .133 OPP BA and 0.78 WHIP to keep the Pirates bats at bay in the first.
Luis Ortiz will be making his fourth road start for the Pirates this season. He has a perfect 3-0 NRFI record on the road this season and is 5-2 NRFI overall. The Padres are 77.97% NRFI when playing at home this season and they are also 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games. Ortiz has been exceptional in his road starts in the first inning, by logging a .111 OPP BA and a 0.78 WHIP.
Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers NRFI -140
Detroit will have Tarki Skubal take the mound to start this game tonight against the visiting Mariners. Skubal will be looking to improve on his home NRFI record of 8-3, and 18-3 overall. The Mariner team he will face is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games. Skubal will rely on his first inning .200 OPP BA and a 0.91 WHIP to get through the Mariners top of the order, who has been hitting .364 in the first inning on the road over the last 30 days.
George Kirby will be looking to get things back on the NRFI track as he enters this game with 10-3 NRFI road record and 19-5 overall. He has allowed a run in the first inning in two straight games, however, I like him in this spot against Detroit as the the Tigers are 71.93% NRFI at home this season. Additionally, the Tigers are batting .105 at home in the first inning over the last 30 days.
St Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds NRFI -120
Hunter Greene will start this game for the Reds as they host the Cardinals tonight. Greene is 20-3 NRFI overall this season and is 9-3 in his home starts. The Cardinals are 77.42% NRFI on the road this season and will have to deal with Greene's 1.33 first inning WHIP.
Erick Fedde will be making his fourth start for the Cardinals, third road start, after he was aquired in a trade. Fedde has been perfect for the Cards in those road spots, going 2-0. Look for him to improve on that record against a Reds team that is 75.00% NRFI at home this season and 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +106
- PIT Pirates- 80.00% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- TB Rays- 76.19% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- SEA Mariners - 81.36% NRFI Probability Score - 5-5 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter! And tune in on Twitter Spaces every Friday @ 3:00 PM EST as I co-host "The Weekend Wagers Show"! You can also find ALL of my MLB picks on JustTheStatsSports.com!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead