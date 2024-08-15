Best MLB NRFI/YRFI August 15: Why Mariners vs. Tigers has Excellent Betting Value
By Mark Wallis
Happy Thursday to you all! We have had a difficult NRFI month to say the least!
For the month of August, NRFI's are 81-102 (44.26%).
The day/night NRFI breakdown is: Day record 20-30 (40.0%), Night record 61-72 (45.86%).
Despite the records, the NRFI market still exists! And there are some great target spots on the MLB schedule for today.
With only seven games, we can be very selective about where, and who, we target today. One of those games that demands our attention is the Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers game this afternoon.
The pitching matchup gives us two consistent NRFI producers facing teams that have also been struggling to score first inning runs. What more could we ask for in a NRFI wager?
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers NRFI -117
Alex Faedo will take the hill for the Tigers in the final game of this three-game series against the Mariners. Faedo is a perfect 4-0 NRFI this season and 2-0 in his home starts.
His first inning metrics match up nicely against the Mariners in that he has only allowed a 25.00 hard hit rate to the opposition in the first inning, and has a high Ground Ball/Fly Ball ratio. Look for him to get through the top of the Mariners lineup that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller in the bottom of the inning. Miller has been a solid NRFI producer this season posting a 19-4 NRFI record overall, he is 7-3 on the road.
The Tiger team he will face is 71.19% NRFI this season and 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games. In his 10 road starts, Miller has 43.75% first inning ground ball rate to go along with his nine first inning strikeouts. He will be facing a Detroit team that, over the last 30 days in its home games, has a first inning .171 OPP BA.
Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants NRFI -127
I liked this game yesterday for a NRFI, and after two BB's from Giants pitcher Robbie Ray, the Braves took advantage of the gifts and promptly hung up five runs in the top of the first inning.
I don't see that happening against Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb today. Webb is 17-8 NRFI this season and 8-3 at home. He will be pitching to a Braves team that has the second highest road NRFI rate this season.
The Braves will have Max Fried on the mound in the bottom of the inning. Fried has a 16-4 NRFI record overall and is 9-3 in his road starts. He will be facing a a Giants team that is 70.97% NRFI at home this season. Fried is excellent at inducing ground balls in the first inning, posting a 51.72% GB% in his 11 road starts, which should bode well against that has a first inning .234 BA in their home games over the last 30 days.
