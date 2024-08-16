Best MLB NRFI/YRFI August 16 Can Skenes vs. Gilbert Lead to a NRFI?
By Mark Wallis
Happy Friday to you all! I would also like to wish you a very Happy Paul Skenes Day! That is right, we have the rookie sensation on the mound today when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Seattle Mariners for a weekend series.
There are 14 games on the MLB schedule today with some great spots to target for our 6-out sweats. One of those games I will be targeting is the matchup between Skenes and Seattle's Logan Gilbert, two consistent NRFI producers.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Seattle Mariners vs Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI -140
Is this a little "juicy"? Yes, it is. Sometimes the juice is worth the squeeze! We are getting Paul Skenes to open the game tonight, and he has been dominate on the mound in his rookie season. He has a first inning .214 OPP BA and a 0.88 WHIP. In his eight home starts this season, he has logged nine strikeouts and only allowed 6 hits. With three of the top four batters in the Mariner lineup, with Jorge Polanco being the exception, having a K% of over 33%, I like Skenes to get through the inning unscathed.
Likewise, I also am backing Logan Gilbert tonight for similar reasons. Gilbert is 21-3 NRFI on the season and 10-2 on the road. The Pirates team he will facfe is 79.31% NRFI at home this season and are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games. Gilbert also has a knack for inducing ground balls in the first inning, logging a 52.94% GB rate in his 12 road starts this season.
Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros NRFI -120
Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for the Astros tonight when they take on the White Sox. Arrighetti has not been a consistent NRFI producer this season, registering a 13-8 record overall and 6-4 at home. Here is why I like him in this spot though, the White Sox are the third highest NRFI% team in the league when playing on the road. The are the highest NRFI% team in the entire league overall. Look for Arrighetti to improve on his numbers in the top of the inning.
The White Sox will counter with Garrett Crochet, one of the few bright spots on this White Sox roster. Crochet is 20-4 NRFI this season and is 8-2 on the road. His 0.90 first inning WHIP is the result of him being able to rack up 14 first inning strike outs over his 10 road starts. And if he isn't striking the oppostion out, they are not making good contact on his pitches either as he has a 41.67% Ground Ball rate in the first inning.
