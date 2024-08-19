Best MLB NRFI/YRFI August 19 : (Target NRFI in Orioles vs. Mets)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday to you all! What a crazy weekend in the MLB for NRFI/YRFI plays! On Saturday we saw NRFI's go 5-10, and then mirror opposite on Sunday posting a 10-5 record to finish off at .500 for the weekend. August continues to be a struggle for NRFI's (or decent for YRFI's depending on how you attack the games!), as the NRFI's are 107-127 (45.73%) for the month.
With 10 games on the MLB schedule today, there are a couple of them that stand out as great NRFI plays. Especially with where the lines are sitting. The Baltimore Orioles are traveling to New York to face the Mets tonight for an interconference 3-game series. Fortunately for us, we are getting two teams that have been consistent NRFI teams all season.
I am looking for Trevor Rogers to get back on the NRFI track tonight against a Mets team that has the highest home NRFI% in the League.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets NRFI -105
The Mets will have David Peterson on the mound when this game is started tonight in Flushing, NY. Peterson has been dominate in the first inning in his 13 starts this season, posting a 12-1 NRFI record overall and a perfect 6-0 at home. The Orioles are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 76.67% NRFI on the road this season. His first inning home metrics underscore just how dominate he has been, accruing a .143 OPP BA, 1.00 WHIP, and a 23.08% Hard Hit rate.
Trevor Rogers will be pitching for the O's. He has not been quite as stellar in the first inning for Baltimore as he had been with Miami. Rogers will be making his fourth start for the O's since being traded. He has allowed a run in all three of those starts., which brings his overall NRFI record to 15-9. I like him in this spot against the Mets who are 81.25% NRFI at home this season, tops in the league. Look for Peterson to handle his business in the top of the first inning, and for Rogers to get back on track in the bottom half of the frame.
Minnesota Twins vs San Diego Padres NRFI -130
The Twins will face Michael King tonight when these teams take the field at PetCo Park. King has been a dominate first inning pitcher compiling a 20-3 NRFI record overall this season and a perfect 10-0 at home. The Twins team that he will face is 73.44% NRFI on the road and are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games. King has posted a first inning 11.76% Hard Hit rate in his previous 10 home starts and has a very efficent 0.80 first inning WHIP to go along with it.
The Padres will face Zebby Matthews as he makes his second start for the Twins this season. Matthews was impressive in his first start as he also logged his first NRFI. He will look to improve on that record tonight against a Padres team that is 75.41% NRFI at home this season. Matthews was dominate in his first outing, as he got through the first inning on just 11 pitches, setting down the first three batters in order.
For a FULL and complete listing of all the MLB games NRFI/YRFI Data be sure to sign up HERE for my DAILY feed! And tune in on Twitter Spaces every Friday @ 3:00 PM EST as I co-host "The Weekend Wagers Show"! You can also find ALL of my MLB picks on JustTheStatsSports.com!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.