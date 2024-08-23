Best MLB NRFI/YRFI August 23 (Best Bets for Giants vs. Mariners)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Friday to you all! Guess who decided to show up BIG last night- that's right NRFI's did! The NRFI's went 8-2 yesterday, the last time we saw an 80% NRFI rate was all the way back on July 7th! Let's ride that NRFI momentum from the last two days (17-8 NRFI) into tonight's MLB slate!
There are 15 MLB games on tap for tonight, and I believe I have found the two games that really stand out as worthy of our NRFI wagers! One of those games is the San Francisco Giants vs Seattle Mariners matchup.
We will have two solid NRFI producing pitchers on the mound in the first inning of the late game tonight. Luis Castillo (SEA) and Hayden Birdsong (SFG) have a combined 26-9 NRFI record on the season, moreover, they are a combined 16-3 on their home/away splits.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
San Francisco Giants vs Seattle Mariners NRFI -120
I am sure this line is going to move, so you will want to get it ASAP! Castillo is 11-3 NRFI at home this season and is facing a Giants team that is 8-2 NRFI intheir last 10 games and 80.95% NRFI on the road this season. In his 14 home starts, Castillo has racked up 17 K's while only allowing 1 Walk. Which helps to explain his first inning WHIP of 0.93.
Birdsong is just as effiecent in the first inning, going 8-1 NRFI overall and 5-0 on the road. He will pitch to a Mariner team that is 79.37% NRFI at home this season. Birdsong's dominate NRFI performance can be attributed to his .063 OPP BA and 0.69 WHIP. In his road starts, he has only allowed one hit and logged six strike outs for a 33.33% K rate.
St Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins NRFI -120
The Twins will have David Festa throwing in the top half of the inning, and he has been a NRFI "Fiesta"! Ok, bad "Dad Jokes" aside, Festa has been a perfect 6-0 NRFI this season, including his 2-0 home record. The Cards are 78.12% NRFI on the road this season and are 9-1 NRFI intheir last 10 games. Festa's first inning metrics highlight that perfect record, as he has a .111 OPP BA and a 0.75 WHIP in his home starts.
The Cardinals will send Andre Pallante and his 11-2 NRFI record this season to the mound. Pallante is 5-1 NRFI on the road this season. His record is reflective of his first inning stats of .105 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP that he has accumulated in his six road starts. Pallante has a first inning Ground Ball rate of 82.35% which will definitely bode well for him in what I expect to be a very quick first inning tonight.
