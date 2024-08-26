Best MLB NRFI/YRFI August 26 (How to Bet the Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners First Inning)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday to you all! Well, there is no getting around this, August has continued to be a difficult month for those of us that love a NRFI wager! Just over the weekend, NRFI's went 10-20, which brings the total record for the month of August to 153-176 (46.50%). Ouch!
As I looked at the schedule for today, not much jumped out at me that grabbed my attention, except for the Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners game. More specifically, Seattle's Bryce Miller. Miller has been electric in his starts and continues to be a dominate first inning pitcher.
When he is on the mound and squaring off against the Rays Ryan Pepoit, who is a better NRFI pitcher on the road than he is at home, this is a game that is worthy of our attention and wager!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners NRFI -130
Bryce Miller has been a beast in the first inning. In his previous 13 home starts this season, he has logged a .159 OPP BA and a 0.85 WHIP. He has also racked up 17 K's in those starts, which certainly helps his other metrics. Miller is 21-4 NRFI this season and 12-1 at home. He will be facing a Tampa Bay team that has been able to plate a first inning run in two of their last three games, however, they did not face a pitcher the likes of Miller in those games either. I like this spot for Miller to improve on his numbers and keep those Rays bats quiet.
Ryan Pepoit will take the bump in the bottom half of the inning for the Rays. While his 11-8 NRFI record is not impressive, he does perform much better on the road where he has logged a 5-2 record. He will be facing a Mariner team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 78.79% NRFI at home this season. Pepoit, in those 7 road starts has accumulated 10 first inning Strike Outs, helping keep his 1.29 WHIP at a respectable level.
