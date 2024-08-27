Best MLB NRFI/YRFI August 27: Why Going YRFI Is the Way to Approach Marlins vs. Rockies Tonight
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! We nailed our NRFI play yesterday, and YES -- I am starting today's article with a YRFI play!
While NRFI's had a "small" bounceback yesterday going 6-5, they have still been very elusive in the month of August where the NRFI's are 159-181 (46.76%). Which plays very well into my leadoff YRFI play!
The Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies tonight and they will have RHP Roddery Munoz starting the game for them in the bottom half of the inning. Munoz has been a YRFI machine this season, posting a 11-5 overall record and a 5-3 road record.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies YRFI -120
While I like Munoz to do his job tonight to help us cash this ticket, this game will start with Rockies pitcher, Cal Quantrill on the bump. In his 11 home starts this season, Quantrill has allowed nine hits (one HR), and has a 54.84% hard hit rate in the first inning. The hard hit rate is the key factor here, as this game is being played in a stadium that is very hitter friendly. The Marlins, in the last 30 days in games on the road, have a first inning .308 BA, with 16 hits, and four home runs.
Munoz is the focus here, and his numbers support the attention. In his eight road starts, Munoz has a .434 wOBA, has given up four home runs, and has a hard hit rate of 47.83% in the first inning. Did I mention that this is a hitter friendly stadium?
Look for either team to have a very good chance of cashing this ticket for us!
Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox NRFI -115
The White Sox will Garrett Crochet on the mound for the start of this game. Crochet has been a NRFI machine going 22-4 NRFI this season and 12-2 at home. He will face a Texas team that is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games. Crochet has been dominate in the first inning in his home starts amassing a .192 OPP BA and a 0.71 WHIP. He also has racked up 23 strikeouts in those 14 home starts, which has certainly helped the numbers.
The Rangers will send out Andrew Heaney in the bottom half of the inning. Heaney has been a decent NRFI producer this season going 18-7 NRFI on the year and 10-4 on the road.
He will try and get through the White Sox top of the order, who are 78.79% NRFI at home this year. Heaney has solid first inning metrics of .189 OPP BA and a 1.29 WHIP.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox NRFI +100
The Red Sox will have Cooper Criswell as the starting pitcher tonight. Criswell, while being 9-5 NRFI on the season, has been much better at home where he has a 5-2 NRFI record. He will face a Toronto team that is 81.82% NRFI on the road this season.
Criswell will look to his first inning .208 OPP BA and 0.86 WHIP to get through the top of the Blue Jays order without allowing a run.
Toronto will have Yariel Rodriguez pitching in their half of the inning. Rodriguez is 11-4 NRFI on the season and 6-3 on the road. While Rodriguez gets himself into trouble in the first with allowing walks to the opposing teams, nine walks in nine starts, I like him in this spot as he has a very high ground ball rate in the first inning at 45.83%, which leads to lots of double plays.
I expect him to improve on his .188 OPP BA and 1.73 WHIP after tonight.
For a FULL and complete listing of all the MLB games NRFI/YRFI Data be sure to sign up HERE for my DAILY feed! And tune in on Twitter Spaces every Friday @ 3:00 PM EST as I co-host "The Weekend Wagers Show!" You can also find ALL of my MLB picks on JustTheStatsSports.com!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.