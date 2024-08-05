Best MLB NRFI/YRFI August 5: How to Bet the Philaddlphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers
By Mark Wallis
Happy Monday to you all! I am so excited for this week to kick off, not because we only have nine MLB games on the schedule, but because of the incredible matchups that tonights game present to us! Especially with the NRFI's getting off to a rough start this month, going 23-27 (46.0%), I feel that with some of the arms throwing tonight, we are sure to get back on the north side of 50%.
One of those games is the heavyweight contest between the Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers, the top two teams in the National League.
Each team is going into this series opening game with their aces! The Dodgers will look to dominating RHP Tyler Glasnow to keep the red-hot Phillies bats quiet tonight, while the overpowering RHP Aaron Nola will try to keep the stacked Dodger lineup from doing any damage.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportsbook.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers NRFI -135
Los Angeles will have Glasnow take the mound to start the game, he has a NRFI record of 17-3 overall and 9-2 at home this season. He will need every pitch in his arsenal to deal with the Phillies, who are 60.38% NRFI on the road, and have scored a first inning run in two of their last three games. Glasnow has a first inning .154 OPP BA and a 0.73 WHIP.
Aaron Nola will be on the mound in the bottom half of the inning for Philadelphia. Nola has accumulated a first inning .200 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP over 10 road starts this season. He will look to improve on his already impressive NRFI overall record of 17-5, and 8-2 on the road. Los Angeles is 56.6% NRFI at home this season, however, I expect Nola's first inning 1.00 WHIP to help him get through the top of the Dodgers lineup.
New York Mets vs St Louis Cardinals NRFI -130
Andre Pallante will look to extend the Mets 20 game scoreless first inning streak when he takes the mound for the Cardinals today. Pallante who is 5-0 NRFI at home and 9-1 overall this season, will be facing a Mets team that are 73.58% NRFI on the road this season. Pallante's success in the first inning is underscored in his first inning metrics of .176 OPP BA and 0.60 WHIP.
The Mets will have Sean Manaea throwing in the bottom half of the inning. Manaea has an 18-3 NRFI overall record and is 8-2 NRFI on the road this season. He will be facing a St Louis team that is 77.36% NRFI at home this year. Manaea has solid first inning metrics as well, posting a .152 OPP BA and a 1.10 WHIP.
Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs NRFI -130
Kyle Hendricks will be making his seventh home start for the Cubs tonight and will be looking to improve on his 13-2 NRFI overall record and his 4-2 NRFI record at home. Minnesota comes into this game having posted a first inning run in two of their last three games, those games happened when they were playing at home. The Twins have a higher NRFI% when on the road at 73.68% than they do at home.
The Twins will have David Festa on the mound in their defensive half of the inning. Festa will be making his third road start of the year, and will look to keep his perfect NRFI record intact. Festa is 3-0 NRFI overall this season and is 2-0 on the road. He will be facing a Cubs team that is 78.57% NRFI at home this season.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +133
- NYM Mets- 73.58% NRFI Probability Score - 10-0 NRFI in last 10 games
- CHC Cubs- 78.57% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- CWS White Sox -80.70% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter! And tune in on Twitter Spaces every Friday @ 3:00 PM EST as I co-host "The Weekend Wagers Show"!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead