Best MLB NRFI/YRFI August 6: Why Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs Presents Excellent Betting Value!
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! We had a very nice 4-0 bounce back yesterday! That's right, on a day where the NRFI's went 5-4 overall, our three games and the 3-team parlay were right on target! Let's ride that momentum today, and with 15 MLB games on schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to comb through to find the most advantageous games to approach.
One of those games is the Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs game tonight. This game will feature two of the most potent NRFI pitchers when Shota Imanaga (CHC) faces off against Pablo Lopez (MIN) in the middle game of a three contest set. These starting pitchers bring a collective 32-10 NRFI record to the mound, and that is not the only reason I like this game, let's take a little deeper dive.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportsbook.
Minnesota Twins vs Chicago Cubs NRFI -140
Shota Imanaga will take the mound to start this game for the Cubs, and he brings a 17-3 NRFI overall record and a 9-2 home record with him. He will be facing a Twins team that is 74.14% NRFI and has NRFI in two of their last three games. Imanaga has impressive first inning metrics of .132 OPP BA and a 0.82 WHIP.
Pablo Lopez has similar first inning stats, as he has posted a .167 OPP BA and a 0.83 WHIP over his 12 road starts this season. He is 15-7 NRFI overall this year and 9-3 on the road. He will be throwing to a Cubs team that is 78.95% NRFI at home this season and are 8-2 in their last 10 games.
San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals NRFI -120
MacKenzie Gore will take the ball for the Nationals in the top of the inning in this game. Gore has been a consistent NRFI producer, posting a 19-3 overall record and 11-2 at home. Gore will be dealing with a Giants team that is 82.76% NRFI on the road this season. Gore's first inning stats, .213 OPP BA and 1.31 WHIP, while fairly average by league standards, should be enough to get through the top of the Giants lineup which is batting .171 in the first inning, on the road over the last 30 days.
Hayden Birdsong will get the start tonight for San Francisco. Birdsong has had an interesting journey this season being bounced back and forth between the Giants and their minor league affiliates. He will be making his fourth start this season for Giants and has been perfect NRFI in those three road starts. In fact, Birdsong has posted a perfect 6-0 NRFI record in the Majors this season. I like this spot for him against a Nationals team that has the highest NRFI % in the league at 82.30%.
New York Mets vs Colorado Rockies NRFI +100
Colorado will have Kyle Freeland on the mound to get this game started in Denver tonight. Freeland, despite being 6-5 NRFI this season is a solid 3-1 at home. I like this spot for him, as he will be facing a Mets team that has gone NRFI for 21 straight games! The Mets are 74.07% NRFI on the road this season and will have to deal with Freeland's .200 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP in the first inning.
Luis Severino will be making his tenth road start for the Mets this season. In those games, he has registered a .156 OPP BA and a 0.78 WHIP in the first inning. That stat line makes it very easy to understand why Severino is 9-0 NRFI on the road this season and 19-2 overall. He will face a Rockies team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 64.71% NRFI at home this year.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +117
- TB Rays- 65.38% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- LA Angels- 78.43% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- BOS Red Sox -73.21% NRFI Probability Score - 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
