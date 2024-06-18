Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Bet for June 18 (How to bet Red Sox vs Blue Jays)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! We have got 15 games on the MLB schedule today, which means LOTS of opportunities and match ups for us to take advantage of.
We swept the board last night with our game plays and missed the 3-team parlay by one leg. I still can't believe that Cincinnati found a way to get to Paul Skenes in the first inning! But we move on, and hopefully with the three games I have found for today, we continue that winning momentum!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays NRFI -120
Boston's Tanner Houck and Toronto's Chris Bassitt are a collective 24-4 NRFI on the season, with both pitchers having identical 12-2 records. Bassitt, who is 6-1 NRFI at home this year, will open things up when he takes the mound tonight. His 1.00 first inning WHIP and .174 first inning oponent BA will look to quiet the Red Sox bats. Boston is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 71.43% NRFI on the road this season.
Toronto will have to face Tanner Houck in the bottom half of the inning. Houck who is a perfect 6-0 NRFI in his road starts this season will be facing a Blue Jays team that has had notorious difficulties producing first inning runs all season. The Jays are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 88.57% NRFI when playing at home this year. Houck's first inning dominance is reflected in his first inning opponent batting average of .100 and a first inning WHIP of 0.50. Toronto has a home, first inning batting averge of .118 over the last 30 days.
San Francisco Giants vs Chicago Cubs NRFI +100
I can't believe that this line is actually even money given the anemic state of both teams offenses. Justin Steele will pitch the top half of the inning for the Cubs. Steele is 8-1 NRFI overall this season and is 3-1 NRFI at home. He will be relying on his 0.75 first inning WHIP to quiet the Giants bats, who are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games, 83.33% NRFI on the road, and have a .136 first inning batting average.
Logan Webb will pitch the bottom half of the inning fot the Giants. Webb is 6-2 NRFI in his road starts this season and is 10-5 NRFI overall. His record is surprising given his first inning WHIP of 0.88 in his road starts. I like this spot for Webb as the Cubs are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 80.00% NRFI at home this season. The Cubs also have a first inning batting average of .098 when playing at home over the last 30 days.
Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox NRFI -115
Jonathan Cannon will take the mound for the White Sox to start this game. Cannon will be making his third home start on the year. He is 2-0 NRFI at home and 3-1 NRFI overall this year. Cannon will be facing an Astros team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 73.53% NRFI on the road this season. Houston has a .200 first inning BA, and will have to contend with Cannon's 0.50 first inning WHIP and an opponents first inning BA of .143.
The Astros will have Framber Valdez on the mound in their half of the inning. Despited having a 1.40 first inning WHIP, Valdez is 9-2 NRFI overall this season and 4-1 on the road. The White Sox are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games, 82.86% NRFI at home this season, and have a first inning batting average .179 at home in the last 30 days.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +140
- BAL Orioles- 93.75% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- WSH Nationals- 81.82% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- OAK Athletics - 88.57% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.