Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Bets for July 11 (How to bet Nationals vs. Mets)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Thursday to you all! We have 12 games on the MLB schedule for today's NRFI/YRFI entertainment. We went 2-2 last night with the picks, with the 3-team parlay coming in to save us. We move to 7-3 for this week and we are 11-4 for July.
Looking at today's slate of MLB games, I believe that the games I am targeting today will move us to double-digit wins by the end of the day. Beginning with one of the early games that start play this afternoon. I am talking about the matchup between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Wahington Nationals vs New York Mets NRFI -115
This game will have starting pitchers that are a collective 23-2 NRFI on the season. David Peterson will start the game for the Mets and will look to quiet a Nationals team that is 87.76% NRFI on the season and 8-2 NRFI in their last 10. Peterson's perfect 7-0 NRFI record this season and his first inning .100 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP should fare well against the Nationals who are batting .119 in the first inning when playing on the road over the last 30 days.
The Nationals will have Mackenzie Gore on the mound in the bottom half of the inning. Gore has been a solid NRFI producer logging a 16-2 overall NRFI record and is 5-1 on the road this season. He also has a first inning .182 OPP BA and a 1.17 WHIP. The Mets are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 78.72% NRFI at home this season.
Chicago Cubs vs Baltimore Orioles NRFI -125
Albert Suarez will take the mound in the top of the first inning and he has been a solid NRFI performer. He has a 9-2 overall NRFI record this season and is a perfect 5-0 at home. His first inning .167 OPP BA and 0.80 WHIP should help him cruise through a Cubs top of the order that is 76.60% NRFI on the road this season.
The Cubs will have Justin Steele throwing in the bottom half of the inning. Steele has been an NRFI machine for us this season. His 12-1 overall NRFI record includes his 7-0 road starts. The Orioles are 64.58% NRFI at home this season and will have to contend with Steele's first inning .133 OPP BA and 0.71 WHIP.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies NRFI +100
Aaron Nola will get the start for the Phillies tonight against a struggling Dodgers team. LA is 68.09% NRFI on the road this season and will have to face Nola, who is coming into this start with a 15-3 NRFI record on the year and is 8-2 NRFI at home. Nola's first inning .139 OPP BA and 0.50 WHIP will help him quiet the Dodgers bats who are batting .213 in the first inning, on the road, over the last 30 days.
Los Angeles will counter with Landon Knack, who is 5-2 NRFI this season and 3-0 on the road. The Phillies are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10, and line up well for Knack to handle. Knack has a first inning .182 OPP BA and a 0.71 WHIP, which should be more than enough to deal with the Phillies offense that is batting .227 over the last 30 days when playing at home.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +109
- LAA Angels - 78.72% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- COL Rockies- 79.17% NRFI Probability Score - 9-1 NRFI in last 10 games
- TOR Blue Jays -85.11% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
