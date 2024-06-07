Best MLB NRFI/YRFI Bets for June 7 (MLB Record Potential Tonight In Oakland?)
By Mark Wallis
All eyes will be on the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics game tonight! Well, at the very least, for the first three outs they will. Good day to you all, Happy Friday!
We made it through the week- and with 14 games on the MLB schedule, there are plenty of situations I want to target and exploit for some exciting NRFI/YRFI wagers. One of those situations has the potential to break an MLB single-season record and tie an MLB Historical Record for consecutive scoreless first innings.
That's right, I am talking about the 28-game, scoreless first-inning streak the Blue Jays are on. With yesterday's NRFI for Toronto, the Blue Jays tied the Kansas City Royals for the longest consecutive scoreless first innings. Tonight in Oakland, should Toronto go scoreless in the first again, they would own the MLB Single-season record outright.
With a scoreless first inning tonight, the Blue Jays will have also tied the all-time MLB record of 29 straight games, set by the San Francisco Giants in 1977. It is a little ironic that such a dubious record as this is, actually has the potential to be broken just across the bay, in the current record holder's back yard?
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Oakland Athletics NRFI -125
How could I not? History is knocking on the door, and I am here for it! I do see a potential pitfall in Oakland starting pitcher Hogan Harris. Harris, primarily a relief pitcher, will be making only his second start of the year. Harris did not fare to well in the NRFI category in his only other start at Tampa Bay a week ago. Harris surrendered a 2-out, 2-run Home Run. I would really like to see Harris make a better case for himself in a starter role- starting with the first inning tonight!
Toronto will have Chris Bassitt on the mound to start the bottom half of the inning. Bassitt is 4-1 NRFI on the road this season and 10-2 NRFI overall. He will be facing an Oakland team that also finds it difficult to generate offense in the first inning. The A's are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and 87.5% NRFI at home this season.
San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers NRFI -130
It doesn't seem right that the Giants will be away from the Bay should the Blue Jays break their record tonight. So, let's do the next best thing, and include them in our plays for this historic occasion. The Giants will be facing Rangers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen when the game starts. Lorenzen is 7-2 NRFI on the season, which includes a perfect 3-0 NRFI at home. The Giants are 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 84.37% NRFI on the road this year.
The Rangers top of the order will be facing San Fran's Logan Webb. Webb is 8-5 NRFI overall, he is 5-2 NRFI on the road. I expect him to improve on those stats against a Texas team that 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 80.02% NRFI at home this season.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres NRFI -140
The Diamondbacks will have to face Padres starting pitcher Michael King in the late game tonight. King has a 10-2 NRFI record overall this season and he is a perfect 5-0 NRFI at home this year. The D'backs are 6-4 NRFI in their last 10 games, with the last seven games having been played at home. Arizona is 68.75% NRFI on the road.
The Padres lineup will be seeing the pitches of Brandon Pfaadt in their half of the inning. Pfaadt has been a decent NRFI pitcher this season, going 9-3 overall and 6-1 in his road starts. The San Diego Padres powerhouse of a lineup, has been slow to start in their last 10 games. Over that span, the Padres are 7-3 NRFI and have been 81.25% NRFI when playing at PetCo Park this year.
There are also books that will allow you to target specific teams in the first inning. So I will include a three-team parlay that can be put together at BetMGM or on DraftKings. Listed next to the teams are the TEAM SPECIFIC probability scores that my model gives for the likelihood of NRFI, and the team's Last 10 game NRFI record.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +121
- CIN Reds - 75.11% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10
- CWS White Sox - 83.37% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10
- BAL Orioles - 96.43% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.