Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for August 1: How to Bet Orioles vs Guardians First Inning
By Mark Wallis
Happy Thursday to you all! We finished the month of July off by sweeping all four of the plays in the article yesterday! That sweep brought the overall July record to 38-22 for these NRFI plays. And just because there are only five games on the MLB schedule tonight, that does not mean that we can't find opportunities to start August off the way July finished!
One of those spots is the Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians game tonight. This matchup will feature starting pitchers that have been absolutely dominate in the first period, producing NRFI's consistently. Combined, Dean Kremer (BAL) and Ben Lively (CLV) are 30-2 NRFI on the season. That is not the only reason I like this play though, let's get into some more numbers!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians NRFI -105
We have been getting some really great lines with teams that deserve to have much higher- but I am not complaining! This is one of those situations. Ben Lively will take the mound against the Orioles tonight. Lively is 17-1 NRFI on the season and is a perfect 7-0 at home. The Orioles are 82.00% NRFI on the season away from Camden Yards and will have to contend with Lively's elite first-inning metrics. Lively has logged a first inning .045 OPP BA and 0.43 WHIP over the course of the seven home starts this year. While Baltimore has hit very well in the first inning when on the road in July, I like Lively to quiet those explosive bats at least for the first frame.
The Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer as their starting pitcher. Kremer is 13-1 NRFI for the season, which includes his 7-0 perfect record on the road. Kremer comes into this game with impressive first-inning stats of his own. In his seven road starts, he has accumulated a .125 OPP BA and a 0.71 WHIP in the first inning. The Guardians are 70.83% NRFI at home this season and are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Angels NRFI -115
This is one of those "sneaky" games between two teams that do not get the level of notoriety as other teams in the League. That lack of familiarity bodes well for us tonight. The Angels will have Carson Fulmer on the mound, making his fourth start of the year. Fulmer has a perfect NRFI record (3-0) in his previous starts. He will also be facing a Rockies team that struggles to score runs away from Coors Field, let alone score in the first inning. Colorado is 77.59% NRFI this season on the road and is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Rockies will have Ryan Feltner on the bump in the bottom half of the inning. Feltner, despite his 4.99 ERA, has been a decent NRFI producer this season. He has amassed a 12-9 NRFI record overall, however, his 8-4 road performance is why I like him in this spot for us. Feltner's demise comes after the 3rd or 4th innings. His first inning .239 OPP BA and 1.58 WHIP, while average, should be enough to get him through the first inning against the Halo's, who 77.19% NRFI at home this season.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +120
- DET Tigers - 71.70% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- MIA Marlins- 76.92% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- STL Cardinals -80.00% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
