Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for August 2: Back Phillips vs. Woo Tonight
By Mark Wallis
Happy Friday to you all! So happy that the weekend is here and we can close the book on this week. The NRFI's took another beating yesterday going 1-4, with some surprisingly big arms not being able to get through the first 3 outs.
Today is a new day, and with 15 MLB games for us to comb through, I have found the three games that I believe give us the best betting value today. The first game I am targeting is the Philadelphia Phillies vs Seattle Mariners. I really like the pitching matchup that this game will have.
The Phillies will have Tyler Phillips throwing in the bottom of the first inning, while the Mariners will give Bryan Woo the ball to get the game started. While Phillips will be making just his fourth start, he has been perfect with NRFI in those starts. Fortunately for us, Bryan Woo has been a consistent NRFI producer all season.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportsbook.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Seattle Mariners NRFI -125
As I stated, when Bryan Woo takes the mound tonight, we are getting a pitcher with a 9-2 NRFI overall record, who is a perfect 4-0 at home. He will be facing a Phillies team that is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games and are batting .217 in the first inning on the road in the last 30 days. Woo first inning success is easy to understand with first inning metrics of .077 OPP BA and a 0.50 WHIP.
Tyler Phillips will start for the Phillies in the bottom half of the inning. He has been perfect in the first inning in his only other road start, logging a .000 OPP BA and a 0.00 WHIP. The Mariners team he will face has a first inning .178 Batting Average and are 79.63% NRFI when playing at home. Look for this to be a quick inning.
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers NRFI -140
This one is a little juicy, and for good reason. Tarik Skubal will start for the Tigers, and he has been a very consistent NRFI producer with a 16-5 overall record. He is also 7-3 NRFI when playing in front of the home crowd. Who are probably very relieved to have Skubal remain in Detroit after the trade deadline. The Royals team he will face is 75.00% NRFI on the road this season and will have to contend with Skubal's first inning .216 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP.
Cole Ragans will take the hill for the Royals in the bottom of the inning. Ragans will bring his 17-5 NRFI record, 8-1 on the road, to face the Tigers tonight. The Tigers are 72.22% NRFI when playing at home this season. Ragan's first-inning road stats are very impressive, registering a .182 OPP BA and a 0.89 WHIP.
Arizona Diamond Backs vs Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI -125
The Pirates will start Luis Ortiz tonight against the Diamondbacks. Ortiz will undoubdtedly be looking to keep his perfect 5-0 NRFI record intact against a D'backs team that is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games. Ortiz literally has been perfect in the first inning in his 2 other home starts this season with a .000 OPP BA and a 0.00 WHIP.
Arizona will have Brandon Pfaadt pitching in their half of the inning. Pfaadt has been a solid NRFI pitcher all season, going 15-6 overall and 8-3 on the road. In those 11 road starts, he has accumualted a first inning .179 OPP BA and a 0.82 WHIP. The Pirates are 8-2 NRFI in thier last 10 games and are 80.77% NRFI at home this season.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +120
- CLV Guardians - 69.39% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- MIA Marlins- 77.36% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- CWS White Sox -79.63% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
