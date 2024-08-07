Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for August 7: Bet the NRFI for Tigers vs. Mariners
By Mark Wallis
Happy Wednesday to you all! With two games postponed by weather last night, we have a jam-packed schedule to go over today. With 17 games on tap for today in the MLB, there are a few that stand out as targets for a No Run First Inning play.
One of those games is the Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners game tonight. This game will feature starting pitchers who have been dominant in the first inning this season. George Kirby (SEA) and Tarik Skubal (DET) are a collective 36-9 NRFI this season- that is 80%! That is a trend I can certainly get behind.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners NRFI -135
George Kirby will take the mound for the Mariners tonight and will be facing a Tigers team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games. Kirby is an impressive 19-4 NRFI overall and is 9-1 in his home starts. The Tigers are going to have to contend with Kirby's first inning .184 OPP BA and 1.10 WHIP in the top half of the inning. I expect those numbers will be just fine at keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard in the first inning.
Detroit will counter with Tarik Skubal in the bottom half of the inning. Skubal's first inning metrics are a little better than his counter-part. Skubal has a first inning .158 OPP BA and a 0.64 WHIP, which should serve him well against this Mariners team. Seattle is 79.31% NRFI when playing at home this season.
San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI -135
The Pirates will have Marco Gonzales on the mound to start this game against the Padres. Gonzales, while 4-2 NRFI overall this season, is a perfect 2-0 at home. He will look to keep that record intact as he faces a Padres team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 69.64% NRFI on the road this season. Gonzales has a first inning .143 OPP BA and a 0.50 WHIP in his home starts this year.
The Padres will start Michael King in their defensive half of the inning. King's first-inning stats are just as impressive, posting .150 OPP BA and a 0.58 WHIP in his 12 road starts this year. Those stats have certainly helped him this season as he is 19-2 NRFI overall and 10-2 on the road. I expect him to get to 20 NRFI games as he is facing a Pirates team that is 80.36% NRFI at home this year.
Arizona Diamonbacks vs Cleveland Guardians Game #1 NRFI -130
WHen Ben Lively takes the hill in Game 1 of this scheduled double header this afternoon, we are getting a pitcher that is 17-2 NRFI on the year and 7-1 at home. He will be tasked with keeping an Arizona team off the scoreboard, who are 66.67% NRFI on the road this season. Lively will rely on his first inning .111 OPP BA and 0.63 WHIP that he has accumulated over those 8 home starts, to keep the bats of the Diamondbacks quiet in the first inning.
Brandon Pfaadt will pitch for the D'backs in the bottom half of the inning. Pfaadt has been stellar in the first inning, posting a .186 OPP BA and a 0.83 WHIP over his 12 road starts this season. In those starts, he is 9-3 NRFI and 16-6 overall this year. He will face a Guardians team that is 69.81% NRFI at home this season.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +103
- PIT Pirates- 80.36% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- LA Angels Game #1- 78.43% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- BOS Red Sox -73.68% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
