Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves
All eyes will be on Shota Imanaga when the Chicago Cubs travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves. Imanaga, the Cubs starting pitcher, has been dazzling in his seven starts this season.
Tonight, he will be facing an Atlanta Braves lineup that is one of the most potent and explosive in the major leagues. With both teams sitting in second place in their respective divisions, the Braves have the better record and are the home favorites in tonight's game.
Instead of betting a side, I'm targetting the first inning for my favorite bet in this one.
Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Spread, Total
- No Run First Inning (NRFI): -132
- Yes Run First Inning (YRFI): +102)
Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves Prediction and Pick
The Braves they will have to shake off the late night travel back home after losing on a wak off home run to the New Yrk Mets and find a way to face pitching phenom Shota Imanaga.
Imanaga will be making his eighth start this season and has posted a very nice 5-0 record in those games. His stats are remarkable, having a miniscule 1.18 ERA, 6.1 K/Start, 0.71 BB/Start, for a K-BB% rate of 23.75%. Imanaga has faced 160 batters, accumulating 43 Strike Outs and allowing just 29 hits. He is also 7-0 NRFI overall this season.
The Cubs will have to face Atlanta starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, who is also a perfect 6-0 NRFI and has some impressive stats of his own. He has a record of 2-1, with a 1.53 ERA. Lopez has faced 141 Batters, giving up 26 hits, racking up 36 Strike Outs, which has given him a 15.6% K-BB% rate.
Both of these pitchers have dominated oppponents in the first inning so far this season. Chicago has an 81.82% NRFI rate this season when on the road, and while the Braves have a 64.71% NRFI rate at home, I am counting on a slow start from a tired team to cover their half of the inning.
PICK: Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves No Run First Inning (-132)
