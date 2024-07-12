Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for July 12: (How to bet Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Friday to you all! What a crazy day yesterday was in the NRFI/YRFI areana! After the day games went 3-1 NRFI, the evening games flipped the script on us going 2-6 bringing the day NRFI record to 5-7.
We went 2-1 with our game picks yesterday, and I am excited to close out the week with these three games today. I am really eager for the match up between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. More specifically, the starting pitchers for this game, Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs and Sonny Gray for the Cardinals.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals NRFI -125
It seems that we have been waiting to target Sonny Gray all week. The Cardinals pushed back the 34-year-old RHP start that was scheduled against the Royals earlier this week to tonight. I had targeted that game when I thought Gray was pitching, no need to reinvent the wheel today. He is a perfect 9-0 NRFI at home this season and will be facing a Cubs team that is 77.08% NRFI on the road this season. Gray has a first inning .133 OPP BA and a 0.67 WHIP which should bode well against a Cubs team with a road, first inning batting average of .209 over the last 30 days.
The Cubs will have Kyle Hendricks on the mound to start the bottom half of the inning. Hendricks has been nothing short of an NRFI machine, especially on the road, where he has a perfect 6-0 record. Hendricks will face a Cardinal team that has not scored a run in the first inning in their last 10 games and is 81.04% NRFI at home this season. The Cardinals have the fifth-best Home NRFI% in the league. The first inning stats for Hendricks help to explain his success, his .100 OPP BA and 0.50 WHIP are not just impressive, they are the best stat line of any of the starting pitchers scheduled for today.
Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox NRFI -115
The Red Sox will have Cooper Criswell on the bump to start the game this evening. Criswell in his six home starts has posted a first inning .105 OPP BA and a 0.50 WHIP. He will need to rely on those numbers as he faces a Royals team that is 80.00% NRFI on the road this season and is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games. Thankfully, for us and for Criswell, when the Royals have played on the road in the last 30 days, they are batting a paltry .087 in the first inning.
The Royals will run out Cole Ragans to the mound in the bottom of the inning. Ragans is 14-5 NRFI on the season and has fared much better on the road where he has a 7-1 NRFI record. Despite Boston recent hot bats in the first inning, I like this spot for Ragans as his first inning metrics support the play here. Ragans has a .172 OPP BA and a first inning WHIP of 0.88 which will look to quiet a Red Sox team that is 65.22% NRFI at home this season.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Arizona Diamondbacks NRFI -120
The Diamondbacks will have Ryne Nelson start the contest in Phoenix tonight. Nelson has been almost an automatic NRFI producer with a 13-1 overall record and a perfect 7-0 record at home. The Blue Jays team he will be facing is 83.33% NRFI on the road this year, which is the 3rd best NRFI% on the road for the entire league this season. Nelson's first inning .200 OPP BA and 1.00 WHIP should be able to get through the Jays' top of the order without allowing a run.
Toronto will have Yariel Rodriguez throwing in the bottom half of the inning. Rodriguez is 6-2 NRFI on the season and 4-1 on the road. Arizona is 63.38% NRFI at home this season and I expect that number to increase after the first inning tonight. Rodriguez has first inning metrics that underscore his dominating first inning performances- his .063 OPP BA is at an elite level, and has resulted in the opposing teams being able to get just one hit off of Rodriguez in this five road starts.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +115
- SD Padres - 76.00% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- PIT Pirates- 80.85% NRFI Probability Score - 10-0 NRFI in last 10 games
- CLV Guardians -74.51% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
