Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for July 23: (How to Bet Phillies vs. Twins)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! We have a full 15-game MLB schedule today to scour over and find the best spots for our first-inning wagers.
And one of those spots is taking place in Minnesota, where the Twins are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. We will have two NRFI powerhouse pitchers in the first inning when Zack Wheeler and Simeon Woods Richardson start in their respective halves.
Collectively, these pitchers have a 32-3 NRFI record on the season- but that is not the only reason I like this game. Let's jump into the other reasons why playing the NRFI on this game makes a lot of sense.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Minnesota Twins NRFI -135
The Minnesota Twins will have Simeon Woods Richardson take the hill for the top of the first inning. Richardson has been a dominant NRFI pitcher this season, going 15-1 overall and 6-1 at home. Looking at his underlying stats for the first inning it is not hard to understand why that is. He has a .125 OPP BA and a 0.86 WHIP, which will be very helpful against this Philadelphia team that is batting .278 in the first inning on the road over the last 30 days.
The Phillies are going to counter with Zack Wheeler. Wheeler has also been a NRFI powerhouse this season going 17-2 on the season and 6-2 on the road. He is going to be facing a Twins team that is 9-1 on the NRFI in their last 10 games and is 68.75% NRFI at home this season. Wheeler's first-inning metrics are impressive as well, he has a .167 OPP BA and a 0.75 WHIP.
New York Mets vs New York Yankees NRFI -110
The "Battle of the Big Apple" takes place with some powerful pitching arms opening up the series. The Yankees will have Luis Gil take the mound in the top half of the inning to face a Mets team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and is 70.83% NRFI on the road. Gil has been a solid NRFI producer going 16-3 this year and is 7-3 at home. The underlying first-inning metrics for Gil are why I like this spot against the Mets, his .167 OPP BA and 1.10 WHIP will surely help him quiet the Mets' bats.
The Mets will have Jose Quintana on the bump to start the bottom half of the inning. Quintana's 12-7 NRFI record is a little deceiving. While he is 6-3 NRFI on the road this season, his underlying stats give me a lot of confidence in his ability to get through the first inning untouched. He has a first-inning .133 OPP BA and a 1.00 WHIP and will be facing a Yankees team that is hitting .214 in the first inning at home over the last 30 days.
Los Angeles Angels vs Seatlle Mariners NRFI -135
Look, I liked this play yesterday and we got burned by a hit batsman, a weakly hit infield single to 3rd base, then a one-out sac fly to score a run. The batter that was hit was J.P. Crawford, and he is now on the 15-day IL with a broken pinky. While unfortunate for Crawford, the beneficiary of that news is Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano. Crawford has been a thorn in the side of Soriano all season, responsible for two of Soriano's broken NRFIs. Soriano is 11-3 NRFI on the season and 8-1 NRFI on the road. His 0.89 first-inning WHIP and Crawford's absence give me a lot of confidence in Soriano's ability to close out the bottom half of the inning untouched.
I am just as confident in Seattle's starting pitcher Logan Gilbert to handle the Halos in the top of the inning. Gilbert is 18-2 NRFI on the season and a perfect 9-0 at home. The Angel team he will face is 77.55% NRFI on the road this season and is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games. Gilbert's home-field first-inning perfection is easy to understand when we dive a little deeper into his numbers, he has a .069 OPP BA and a 0.33 WHIP.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +133
- SD Padres- 67.35% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- TEX Rangers- 77.55% NRFI Probability Score - 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
- OAK Athletics -80.39% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
