Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for June 12 (Target Mets vs. Marlins)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Wednesday to you all! We have a full slate of MLB games to scour for the games that will be most advantageous for us to put our NRFI/YRFI wagers on. I have found three games that I think are worthy of our bets!
I can't think of many things more imposing than a 6'6", 240 lb, pitcher throwing a 95 MPH fastball towards home plate. That is exactly what the Marlins will be facing tonight when Mets pitcher David Peterson takes the mound.
When you factor in the distance from the pitching rubber to home plate is 60'6", and that Peterson's release point shortens the distance the ball travels to approx. 51 feet. A 95 MPH fastball travels at 139 ft/sec, meaning that a batter has approximately .367 seconds to react to Peterson's offering from when it leaves his hand to when the ball crosses the plate.
Not hard to imagine why batters need to see him pitch a few times to adjust to the shortened timing. Which is just one of the reasons I am backing this first inning play today!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets NRFI (-125)
As I was saying, Mets starting pitcher David Peterson is an imposing presence on the mound. It is no wonder that he is 2-0 NRFI on the season. It should also not be a big surprise that opposing teams have a .000 Batting Average against him in the first inning. Peterson will use that imposing presence against a Marlins team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 79.31% NRFI on the road this season.
Thankfully, Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett is not an NRFI slouch either. While being 2-3 NRFI overall, he is a perfect 2-0 NRFI on the road. In his two road starts this season, opposing teams have a .125 Batting Average and a .179 wOBA against Garrett. His 0.50 WHIP is also reflective of how well he has done on the road in the first inning. The Mets are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 85.71% NRFI at home this season.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Milwaukee Brewers NRFI (-115)
Milwaukee's Tobias Myers will get things going in the top half of the inning in this game. Myers will bring his .100 Opposition Batting Average and 0.50 first inning WHIP, to face a Toronto team that has struggled to produce first inning runs all season. The Jays are 86.11% NRFI on the road this season and are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Toronto will have Chris Bassitt on the mound to start the bottom half of the inning. Bassitt's numbers at first glance are not the best stats to have when looking at NRFI plays. He has a .320 Opposition Batting Average, having allowed eight first inning hits over his six road starts this season. However, he is 11-2 NRFI overall and 5-1 NRFI on the road this season. His NRFI success this year can be attributed to his ability to limit hard contact. Opponents have a soft/med hit percentage of .82% against Bassitt.
Washington Nationals vs Detroit Tigers NRFI (-115)
I fully expect to see the odds move on this one throughout the day, so get on this early! Why? Because the starting pitchers for this game are absolute NRFI machines! Detroit will have Reese Olson start the game. Olson is a perfect 12-0 NRFI on the year. In his five home starts this season, Olson has held the opposition bats to a minuscule .063 first inning batting average, by logging 10 first inning strikeouts he has bolstered his first inning WHIP to 0.50 as well. The Nationals are 86.11% NRFI on the road this season and 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Tigers will face Washington starter Jake Irving in the bottom half of the first inning. Irving is 10-3 NRFI overall this year and is 7-1 NRFI on the road. Much of that NRFI sucess is due to Irving's ability to keep the opposition bats quiet in the first inning. Opposing teams have a .167 first inning batting average, and have registered nine strikeouts in the eight road games Irving has started. The Tigers are 75.67% NRFI at home this season. Like I said- jump on this one EARLY!
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +100
- CWS White Sox 78.79% NRFI Probability Score 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- CHC Cubs 77.78% NRFI Probability Score 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- OAK Athletics 76.47.50% NRFI Probability Score 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
