Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for June 21 (Quintana vs Imanaga in a NRFI afternoon showdown)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Friday to you all! We have 14 MLB games being played today, which means that we have plenty of opportunities to pick from that will give us the highest probability of cashing these tickets!
There is only one game being played this afternoon and that is in Chicago's Wrigley Field. The Cubs will be playing host to the New York Mets, and the starting pitchers for today are two superstars as far as NRFI's are concerned. They are a combined 22-5 NRFI on the season! Let's get into the breakdown and why I really like this game today.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs NRFI -130
Shota Imanaga will take the mound for the Cubs when this game gets underway this afternoon. Imanaga is 12-1 NRFI overall and has a perfect 7-0 record at home this season.In his seven home starts, he has accumulated an OPP first inning BA of .087 and a first inning WHIP of 0.57. He has also raked up 11 Strike Outs while giving up two of each, Hits and Walks, in those home starts. He will be facing a Mets team that, on the road in the last 30 days, is batting .235 in the first inning and are 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Mets will have Jose Quintana pitching in the bottome half of the inning. Quintana has a 10-4 NRFI overall record, and is 5-2 on the road this season. His record is reflective of a couple of bad breaks and not necessarily a depiction of his pitching. In Quintana's seven road starts, he has held the home teams lineups to a first inning BA of .130 and has a 0.86 first inning WHIP. The Cubs team he will face today is batting .089 at home in the first inning over the last 30 days and are 81.08% NRFI at home this season.
Kansas City Royals vs Texas Rangers NRFI -120
The Royals will have to face Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers when this game starts. Eovaldi is 6-1 NRFI at home this season and will be facing a Royals team that is 10 NRFI in their last 10 games and 78.38% NRFI on the road this season. Eovaldi will be relying on his first inning OPP BA of 0.45 and his first inning WHIP of 0.57 to quiet the Royals bats in the first inning. The Royals are also 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games and 78.38% NRFI on the road this season.
The Royals will have Brady Singer pitching in the bottom of the first inning. Singer has a solid NRFI record of 11-3 overall, and 5-1 on the road. Singers opponents first inning stats explain a lot of his success. He has an OPP BA of .100 and a first inning WHIP of 1.00. The Rangers team he will be pitching to, is batting .135 in the first inning at home over the last 30 days, and are 75.00% NRFI at home this season.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Cleveland Guardians NRFI +105
Toronto's first inning struggles are no secret. The Jays are 83.78% NRFI on the road this season and are 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games. Toronto's challenge isn't going to be made any easier against Guardians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco . Carrasco has a first inning OPP BA of .200, and a first inning WHIP of 1.00. Which is bad news for the Jays who, when on the road over the last 30 days, are batting .182 in the first inning.
The Guardians will be facing Yariel Rodriguez for the Jays. Fortunately for Rodriguez, the Guaradians are 65.62% NRFI at home this season and in the last 30 days when playing at home are batting .152 in the first inning. Rodriguez in his two road starts this year has a first inning OPP BA of .143.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +109
- MIA Marlins- 72.50% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
- MIL Brewers- 68.29% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- ATL Braves - 85.71% NRFI Probability Score - 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.