Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for June 23 (Afternoon NRFI Showdown in Pittsburgh with Civale vs Skenes)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Sunday to you all! Today can also be called Paul Skenes day! The rookie sensation will be starting for Pittsburgh as they host the Tamp Bay Rays in an afternoon showcase of pitching. Not only will we be able to watch Skenes hurl his 104+MPH fastball, but we will have Aaron Civale pitching for the Rays.
While Civale's 2-5 record may not inspire confidence, as a No Run First Inning fanatic- I am only worried about how well he can get three outs in the first inning, and there he has shined! Which is why, with both of these pitchers on the mound in the first inning, this is one of the games I will be targeting today for NRFI.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI -125
Both pitchers in this matchup have very good NRFI stats for the year. Skenes, in his rookie season, has a 6-1 overall NRFI record this year, going 3-1 at home. He will need all that power and pitch velocity against a Rays team that is 6-4 NRFI in their last 10 games, and scored in the first inning yesterday. Skenes, in his home starts this season, has held the opposition to a first inning batting average of .214 and compiled a 1.00 first inning WHIP.
Tampa Bay's Aaron Civale has been just as effective in the first inning as Skenes. Civale is 13-2 NRFI overall this year and is 5-2 on the road. The Pirates team he will be facing are 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and 76.32% NRFI at home this season. Pittsburgh, when playing at home over the last 30-days, has a first inning batting average of .236.
Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros NRFI -125
In another afternoon game, Framber Valdez will be taking the mound for the Astros to face the Orioles. In his six home starts this season, Valdez has held the opposition to a first inning batting average of .222 and has a first inning WHIP of 1.00. Which explains his 10-2 NRFI overall record, which includes a 5-1 record at home. He will need that kind of efficeincy against an Oriole team that has a 30-Day road, first inning batting average of .246. Baltimore is also 89.19% NRFI on the road this season.
Albert Suarez will take the hill for the Orioles in the bottom half of the inning. Suarez has a perfect 8-0 NRFI overall record and has been dominating the opposition in his four road starts this season. He will bring a OPP fisrt inning BA of .143 and a 1.00 first inning WHIP to face an Astros team that has a 30-day first inning batting average of .238 when playing at home. Houston is also 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games.
San Francisco Giants vs St Louis Cardinals NRFI -135
Sonny Gray will start the game for the Cardinals. Gray has a perfect 7-0 NRFI record at home this season to bolster his 11-2 overall NRFI record. The Giants are 9-1 NRFI in their last 1- games and are 82.50% NRFI on the road this season. Gray, in his home starts, has held the opposition to a first inning batting average of .091 and registered a first inning WHIP of 0.57. Which does not bode well for a Giants team that has a 30-day road first inning batting average of .163.
The Giants are going to counter with Logan Webb. Webb's numbers are equally as impressive. Webb is 11-5 NRFI on the year, with a 7-2 record on the road. His NRFI success can be attributed to his first inning OPP BA of .188 and a first inning WHIP of 0.78. The Cardinal team he will be facing is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games and are 78.79% NRFI at home this season.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +128
- CWS White Sox- 82.50% NRFI Probability Score - 10-0 NRFI in last 10 games
- MIN Twins- 73.68% NRFI Probability Score - 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
- ATL Braves - 81.08% NRFI Probability Score - 5-5 NRFI in last 10 games
