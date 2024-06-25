Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for June 25 (How to bet the Pirates vs Reds)
By Mark Wallis
Happy Tuesday to you all! We have a full slate of MLB games to scour through to find the games that are going to give the most value for our NRFI/YRFI wagers. More importantly, the games that will build on the 3-0 sweep we enjoyed yesterday, well, actually a 4-0 sweep including the 3-team parlay!
One of those games will feature two proficient and powerful arms that will be starting today. Cincinnati's Hunter Greene and Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller have been NRFI machines this season. They will be taking their combined NRFI record of 25-5 to the mound tonight in what is sure to be a great game.
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
All odds listed are via Caesars Sportbook.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds NRFI (-115)
Like I said, these pitchers have been NRFI producers. When Greene starts this game, he wil bring OPP first inning BA of .267 to face a Pirates team that is 7-3 NRFI in their last 10 games and 79.49% NRFI on the road this season. Greene is 13-2 NRFI overall this year and is 6-2 at home. He will look to improve on those numbers against Pittsburgh who is batting .209 in the first inning over the last 30 days when playing on the road.
The Pirates will have Mitch Keller on the bump in their half of the inning. Keller has a perfect 8-0 NRFI record on the road this season and is 12-3 NRFI overall. Additionally, Keller has a first inning OPP BA of .120. That will serve him well against a Reds team that, over the last 30 days when playing on the road, has a first inning batting average of .196 and is 68.29% NRFI when playing away from home.
Miami Marlins vs Kansas City Royals NRFI (-115)
The Royals will have Seth Lugo on the mound to face the Marlins when this game starts. Lugo has a first inning OPP BA of .240, a 14-2 overall NRFI record, and is 6-1 NRFI at home. He will need all of his pitching arsenal to keep the Miami bats quiet in the first inning of this game. The Marlins have a 30-day, road first inning batting average of .132 and 82.86% NRFI on the year.
The Royals will have to face Marlins starting pitch Yonny Chirinos who will be making his second start this year. Normally, not a typical spot for me to target, however we are talking about the Royals here. The Royals have not scored a run in the first inning in 15 straight games, and the 30-day home first inning batting average of .179 has not done much to help stop that streak. In Chirinos' only start this season, he threw a scoreless, 15-pitch first inning registering two Strike Outs in a three up/three down top of the inning. I like this spot for him against the Royals.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox NRFI (-115)
This is a matchup that lines up nicely for a NRFI play targeting what each team and pitcher bring to the start of this game. Let me explain. Boston will have Brayan Bello on the mound to start the game against a Blue Jays team that is 9-1 NRFI in their last 10 games and is 82.93% NRFI on the road this season. Bello has a first inning OPP BA of .300, however, why I like him in this spot is because Toronto is batting .170 in the first inning when playing on the road over the last 30 days.
And likewise, Toronto's Kevin Guasman has a first inning OPP BA of .240, and will be facing a Red Sox team that is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games. Gausman is 12-3 NRFI overall this year and is 5-2 in his road starts. I am backing Gausman here, against the Red Sox, because of his NRFI record. Despite a slightly elevated OPP BA, he has managed to get out of the first inning relatively unscathed.
3- Team No Run First Inning Parlay +107
- STL Cardinals- 77.14% NRFI Probability Score - 6-4 NRFI in last 10 games
- COL Rockies- 75.00% NRFI Probability Score - 7-3 NRFI in last 10 games
- SD Padres - 79.07% NRFI Probability Score - 8-2 NRFI in last 10 games
For a complete daily NRFI/YRFI team listing, be sure to follow me on Twitter!
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.