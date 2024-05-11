Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's game between NL West Divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will feature pitchers and teams that are ripe for a first inning prop play.
San Diego is coming off a walk off win last night in game one of this three game weekend series. The Padres and Dodgers have faced each other six times already this season with San Diego holding a 4-2 edge.
While there is star power on both sides and full game intrigue, let's focus on the first inning for my favorite bet in this one!
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Odds, Spread, Total
- Yes Run First Inning (YRFI): -142
- No Run First Inning (NRFI): +110
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction and Pick
Both line ups for this game will showcase a collection of players with a tremendous amount of offensive firepower. The Dodgers will send Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman to face Matt Waldron in the top of the first inning. This trio is largely responsible for the the Dodgers having a league leading 47.5% Yes Run First Inning rate for the season overall.
The Padres are ninth in the league for Yes Run First Inning, scoring a first inning run in 34.15% of their games overall this year. The top of the Padres batting order consists of newly aquired Luis Arreaz, Xander Bogearts, and Fernando Tatis Jr., who will be facing Dodgers LHP James Paxton. All three of batters at the top of the Padre line up have on base percentages over .310 when facing left handed pitchers this year.
Both starting pitchers have been susceptible to giving up first inning runs this year. In Paxton's three road starts this year, he is 1-2 YRFI. He allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks to score in the first in his last outing. Waldren has a perfect 3-0 YRFI record in his home starts this season, and is 4-3 YRFI overall on the year.
PICK: Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Yes Run First Inning
