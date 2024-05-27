Best MLB NRFI/YRFI for May 27: Taking Toronto vs. Chicago All the Way to the Pay Window!
By Mark Wallis
Happy Memorial Day!
On a day that is so many things: a long weekend, the unofficial start of summer, etc. Most importantly, it is a day for us to remember and honor the brave men and women who have fallen, giving themselves in defense of all the American Flag represents.
And recognizing the sacrifices and heartaches that their families deal with every day. Today, we salute those that have fallen and stand in support of those families that are grieving.
There is lots of baseball being played on this holiday weekend, with 11 games on the MLB schedule today! So fire up the grill, get yourself a beverage, and get ready to sweat the first six outs along with me!
Plus, we are on a hot streak!
With yesterday's 3-0 sweep, we have enjoyed a 6-1 weekend! I have identified the three games that will help to keep that momentum going!
MLB Best NRFI/YRFI Bets For Today
Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago White Sox NRFI -108
The White Sox will play host to the Blue Jays with an early afternoon game to start the series today. Pitching for the Sox will be Nick Nastrini.
Nastrini will be making his fourth start this year, and is 2-1 NRFI overall and 1-0 NRFI at home. He will be facing a Toronto team that is 85.71% NRFI on the road this season and 10-0 NRFI in their last 10 games.
The Blue Jays will have Chris Bassitt on the mound and he has been a solid NRFI producer this season. His NRFI records are: 3-1 on the road and 8-2 overall.
Bassitt will contend with a White Sox team that is 82.14% NRFI at home this season and 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers NRFI -120
The Cubs played the late game last night, that was made even later, as the start time was pushed back due to a weather delay.
Not only are they a team that has found it difficult to produce first inning runs under normal situations, they have to now contend with a little bit travel fatigue while facing Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser.
Besides having a great MLB pitcher's name, Gasser has been just that in the first inning to opposing teams! He is a perfect 3-0 NRFI and will be facing a Cubs team that is 81.48% NRFI on the road this season.
The Cubs are countering with Justin Steele on the mound.
Steele is 4-1 NRFI overall this season and 2-0 NRFI on the road.
The good news here is that as a pitcher that was "resting" last night, he won't be struggling with the same fatigue issues the position players will be fighting. Milwaukee is 8-2 NRFI in their last 10 games.
Cleveland Guardians vs Colorado Rockies YRFI -140
Has anyone noticed that the Rockies top of the lineup have been absolutely crushing starting pitching in the first inning?
The Rockies are 7-3 YRFI in their last 10 games, and have put up first inning runs against some notable pitching. The latest victims being Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez of the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Guardians will be facing Colorado's Austin Gomber to start the game. Gomber is 5-5 YRFI overall and is 3-2 YRFI at home this season.
Gomber will have to face a Guardians top of the lineup that consists of Gimenez (.286 BA), Fry (.457 BA), and Ramirez (.339 BA), a very potent guantlet of hitting power.
